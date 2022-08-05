Facts

14:03 05.08.2022

SBI reports suspicion to boatswain, who defected to enemy, fighting against Ukraine on Admiral Essen frigate

1 min read

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) has notified of suspicion of treason of a sailor who defected to the side of the occupier in 2014 and is now fighting against Ukraine on the frigate Admiral Essen, the SBI reports.

"The staff of the SBI reported suspicion of treason to the former senior boatswain of the large reconnaissance ship Slavutych. In 2014, after the occupiers captured the military unit of the person involved in Sevastopol, the sailor voluntarily switched sides and swore allegiance to the aggressor," the SBI said in a message posted on the Telegram channel on Friday.

The report notes that the traitor currently serves on the Admiral Essen missile frigate as part of the 30th division of surface ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Armed forces of the Russian Federation.

"The SBI investigators collected enough evidence and informed the traitor in absentia of suspicion of high treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He faces a sentence of imprisonment of up to 15 years," the SBI informs.

Procedural guidance is carried out by Odesa Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the military and defense sphere of the Southern region.

Tags: #sbi

MORE ABOUT

16:35 18.07.2022
Law enforcers detain ex-Chief of SBU in Crimea on suspicion of high treason – SBI

Law enforcers detain ex-Chief of SBU in Crimea on suspicion of high treason – SBI

16:54 06.07.2022
MP Kovaliov informed of suspicion of treason – SBI

MP Kovaliov informed of suspicion of treason – SBI

17:07 02.06.2022
SBI completes investigation of Medvedchuk's treason case

SBI completes investigation of Medvedchuk's treason case

15:00 01.06.2022
Court seizes liquefied gas sold by Ukrnafta on unlicensed exchange at reduced price – SBI

Court seizes liquefied gas sold by Ukrnafta on unlicensed exchange at reduced price – SBI

17:06 31.05.2022
Assets of Tatneft in Ukraine seized – SBI

Assets of Tatneft in Ukraine seized – SBI

13:13 29.04.2022
Channel for missile components supply to Russia by enterprise, controlled by oligarch Deripaska, blocked - SBI

Channel for missile components supply to Russia by enterprise, controlled by oligarch Deripaska, blocked - SBI

16:14 26.04.2022
SBI prosecutes 10 more customs officials for facilitating illegal imports of oil products by companies close to Medvedchuk

SBI prosecutes 10 more customs officials for facilitating illegal imports of oil products by companies close to Medvedchuk

15:36 18.04.2022
SBI investigating 240 cases of treason, collaborationism

SBI investigating 240 cases of treason, collaborationism

17:19 16.03.2022
SBI transfers to state budget $ 1 mln seized from embassy employee when trying to illegally export abroad

SBI transfers to state budget $ 1 mln seized from embassy employee when trying to illegally export abroad

11:38 10.03.2022
SBI investigating 38 cases of assistance to aggressor by Ukrainian officials, law enforcement officers

SBI investigating 38 cases of assistance to aggressor by Ukrainian officials, law enforcement officers

AD

HOT NEWS

Ex-dpty head of Intelligence Agency of Defense Ministry suspected of treason

Three vessels with 57,000 tonnes of corn leave ports of Big Odesa - Infrastructure Minister

Zelensky: Amnesty International shifts responsibility to the victim

Zelensky on possible dialogue with Russia: This is not dialogue, this is ultimatum

Zelensky calls Russia's war against Ukraine ‘colonial’ - press conference for African media

LATEST

Ex-dpty head of Intelligence Agency of Defense Ministry suspected of treason

After Erdogan's meeting with Putin, Turkey's contact with Ukraine would be correct – Ambassador

Kyiv expects Turkey to accept restrictions that will prevent Russia from illegally importing stolen Ukrainian grain - ambassador

Two supporters of aggressor detained in Lviv region, one of them wanted to aim missiles at Bandera monument - SBU

Construction of housing for IDPs will take 5-6 months, be relatively inexpensive – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

We plan to keep Roaming Like at Home service until year end – Kyivstar president

Curfew introduced in Mykolaiv from 23:00 on Aug 5 to 05:00 on Aug 8 – region’s head Kim

Russia, which inherited worst Stalinist traditions, has become terrorist state that poses danger to whole world – MFA

Enemy holding four Caliber carriers in Black Sea, five in Mediterranean Sea – AFU Navy

National roaming is mechanism for emergencies, no sense to keep it in relatively safe zones – Kyivstar president

AD
AD
AD
AD