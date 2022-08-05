SBI reports suspicion to boatswain, who defected to enemy, fighting against Ukraine on Admiral Essen frigate

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) has notified of suspicion of treason of a sailor who defected to the side of the occupier in 2014 and is now fighting against Ukraine on the frigate Admiral Essen, the SBI reports.

"The staff of the SBI reported suspicion of treason to the former senior boatswain of the large reconnaissance ship Slavutych. In 2014, after the occupiers captured the military unit of the person involved in Sevastopol, the sailor voluntarily switched sides and swore allegiance to the aggressor," the SBI said in a message posted on the Telegram channel on Friday.

The report notes that the traitor currently serves on the Admiral Essen missile frigate as part of the 30th division of surface ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Armed forces of the Russian Federation.

"The SBI investigators collected enough evidence and informed the traitor in absentia of suspicion of high treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He faces a sentence of imprisonment of up to 15 years," the SBI informs.

Procedural guidance is carried out by Odesa Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the military and defense sphere of the Southern region.