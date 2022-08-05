Enemy loses 150 military personnel, three tanks, five air defense systems in past 24 hours - General Staff

Over the day, the enemy has lost 150 military personnel, three tanks, six armored personnel carriers, five air defense systems, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to August 5 approximately amounted to: about 41,650 of military personnel (plus 150) people, 1,792 tanks (plus three) units, 4,032 armored combat vehicles (plus six) units, 950 artillery systems (plus four) units, 260 MLRS, 123 air defense equipment (plus five) units, 223 aircraft, 191 helicopters, 742 operational-tactical level UAVs, 182 cruise missiles, 15 ships/boats, 2,964 motor vehicles and tankers (plus four) units, and 83 units of special equipment," the General Staff said on its Facebook page.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Donetsk direction. The data is being updated.