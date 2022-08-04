Facts

18:52 04.08.2022

Court extends Medvedchuk's arrest until Sep 19

Court extends Medvedchuk's arrest until Sep 19

Lychakiv district Court of Lviv extended the measure of restraint to MP Viktor Medvedchuk in the form of arrest until September 19, 2022.

"Today, the investigating judge of Lychakiv District Court of Lviv granted the petition of the prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office and extended the period of detention without determining the amount of bail to V.V. Medvedchuk, who is reasonably suspected of committing criminal offenses under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 111, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 258-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, within the term of the pretrial investigation, namely until September 19, 2022," the court said in a statement on its Facebook page on Thursday.

Earlier, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that a petition was sent to the court to extend the preventive measure to Medvedchuk, and the investigation itself will be completed soon.

As reported, the SBU continues pretrial investigation against Medvedchuk on the fact of financing actions aimed at overthrowing the constitutional order and on the fact of legalization of property obtained by criminal means.

As reported, the indictment against Medvedchuk in the case of treason and attempted looting of national values was handed over to the court on June 2. Medvedchuk is accused that together with another MP from the Opposition Platform-For Life, who is wanted, as well as officials of the Russian Federation attempted to plunder national values – it’s about illegal oil and gas production in the Black Sea shelf in Crimea.

