Kuleba on Amnesty International's statement: This isn’t about finding and bringing truth to the world, but about creating false balance between criminal and his victim

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba believes that the statement of Amnesty International that the Ukrainian army allegedly endangers the civilian population of the country is not aimed at finding and reporting the truth to the world, but at creating a false balance between the criminal and his victim.

"I, like you, have seen the statement of Amnesty International. I am just as outraged by it as you are, I consider it unfair," Kuleba said in a video message on Thursday.

He noted that in response to criticism of this statement, the organization is likely to say that it criticizes both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian war. "But let's clearly agree on the understanding of simple things. This behavior of Amnesty International is not about finding and bringing the truth to the world, but about creating a false balance between the criminal and his victim. Between a country that kills civilians by hundreds and thousands, destroys cities, territories. And a country that defends itself by saving its people and the entire continent from this invasion," Kuleba stressed.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called on Amnesty International to stop "creating a fake reality in which everyone is a little guilty of something."

"Get involved in delivering the truth, the systemic and large-scale truth about what Russia is today. Do it at least in the name of civilian victims, citizens of Ukraine, who were covered by Russian shells at a public transport stop in the town of Toretsk, Donetsk region today," the minister summed up.

Earlier, Amnesty International published a statement saying that the Ukrainian army allegedly endangers the civilian population of the country due to the fact that it creates its bases in populated areas.