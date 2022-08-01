Facts

14:49 01.08.2022

24-hour call center of Ukraine's MFA started its operation


24-hour call center of Ukraine's MFA started its operation

With the support of the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Europe WhiteBIT, a call-center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has been launched.

"We understand how important it is to provide comprehensive information support to citizens who have been forced to leave Ukraine or are about to do so. The time of super-heavy trials has united business, the government, citizens with common goals, and our company wants to provide all possible assistance to both Ukrainians and the Ukrainian state. For this purpose, WhiteBIT has the necessary resources and significant technological potential," CEO of the WhiteBIT cryptocurrency exchange Volodymyr Nosov said, according to the MFA press release on Monday.

Now everyone who has questions to the MFA specialists can call +38 (044) 224 5720. Since the end of June, the MFA call center has been working around the clock (in test mode).

It is noted that the launch of the call center was made possible thanks to the resource support of WhiteBIT, while the MFA provided special training for operators working with citizens' appeals. Now they have all the necessary competencies to provide Ukrainians with quality information services.

Questions addressed to the call center relate to ensuring the rights of citizens and legitimate interests abroad, the conditions of stay in different countries of the world (social and medical services, employment conditions, customs regulations). Approximately 40% of calls come from the territory of Ukraine. The rest are from all over the world, from Poland to Brazil. Since the start of work, the MFA call center has received about 2,500 requests from citizens.

Tags: #mfa #call_center

