USA starts process of acquiring NASAMS air missile systems for Ukraine

The United States has begun the process of acquiring Norwegian NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems for further transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a Pentagon spokesman said at a briefing.

"I do not have the detailed information on the specifics of the contracting process but we are already in the process of procuring the system," he said, according to the press service of the U.S. Department of Defense.

The Pentagon spokesman also clarified that the exact date of delivery of NASAMS systems is still unknown.

NASAMS (Norwegian Advanced Surface to Air Missile System) is a mobile Norwegian anti-aircraft missile system designed to combat maneuvering aerodynamic targets at low and medium altitudes, a short- to medium-range air defense system. The range of destruction, depending on the missiles used, can range from 20 to 180 km, the height of the defeat - up to 21 km.