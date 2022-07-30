Facts

17:03 30.07.2022

USA starts process of acquiring NASAMS air missile systems for Ukraine

1 min read
USA starts process of acquiring NASAMS air missile systems for Ukraine

The United States has begun the process of acquiring Norwegian NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems for further transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a Pentagon spokesman said at a briefing.

"I do not have the detailed information on the specifics of the contracting process but we are already in the process of procuring the system," he said, according to the press service of the U.S. Department of Defense.

The Pentagon spokesman also clarified that the exact date of delivery of NASAMS systems is still unknown.

NASAMS (Norwegian Advanced Surface to Air Missile System) is a mobile Norwegian anti-aircraft missile system designed to combat maneuvering aerodynamic targets at low and medium altitudes, a short- to medium-range air defense system. The range of destruction, depending on the missiles used, can range from 20 to 180 km, the height of the defeat - up to 21 km.

Tags: #nasams

MORE ABOUT

12:06 02.07.2022
Zelensky thanks Biden for supply of NASAMS air defense missile system

Zelensky thanks Biden for supply of NASAMS air defense missile system

AD

HOT NEWS

Two more people die as result of shelling of public transport stop in Mykolaiv - mayor

AFU General Staff, SBU, Main Intelligence Agency and Rada Commissioner for Human Rights demand that UN, ICRC immediately respond to terrorist attack of Russia on Olenivka – statement

Patronage service of Azov regiment confirms death of its captured fighters as result of invaders' strike on colony in occupied Olenivka

Number of injured as result of strike on residential area of ​​Mykolaiv reaches 15 people – President's Office dpty head

Purpose of Russian shelling of Olenivka is to disrupt agreements on exchange of prisoners – Podoliak

LATEST

Eight Krab howitzers ready to be shipped to Ukraine from Poland

Ukraine hasn’t received yet lists of killed POWs in Olenivka – Lubinets

Ukraine’s MFA: There’s no difference between Russian diplomats calling for execution of Ukrainian POWs and Russian troops doing it in Olenivka

Russia has lost more than 40,670 military personnel since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Russians shell bedroom district of Mykolaiv at night: one person killed, six wounded

US Dept of Defense declares very effective use of military aid by Ukraine

Estonian President: Shelling of Olenivka correctional facility is another proof that Russia doesn’t care about human lives

Russia has proved it is the greatest source of terrorism – Zelensky

Two more people die as result of shelling of public transport stop in Mykolaiv - mayor

ICRC reps will try to get into shelled colony in Olenivka – ICRC spokesperson in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD