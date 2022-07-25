If Melitopol is not deoccupied before heating season, there won't be heating in town – mayor

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov says if the town is not liberated from the Russian occupiers before the beginning of the heating season, then most likely there won't be heating there.

"Yesterday [on July 21] we had a meeting with the central authorities on the heating season, in particular, in the occupied territories. We should stick to the following agenda here: the heating season in the temporarily occupied territories will not be launched," the mayor said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

He said if the Ukrainian army manages to liberate Melitopol from the Russian occupiers before the heating season, then "all resources must be prepared" by that time for urgent repairs of the heating system in the town.

"Today our employees of the heating provider due to insider information understand where there are damages, what materials are needed and so on. If we return a week before the heating season, we know what to do," the mayor said.

Fedorov also said that if the town is not deoccupied before the heating season, then the town will most likely be without heating.

"It will be a rather difficult situation, but we have to stick exactly to this agenda. We must evacuate as many people as possible, accommodate them in the [government-controlled] territory of Ukraine, heat and provide them with warm housing," the mayor said.