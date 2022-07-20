Zelensky, European Council head discuss situation at frontline, introduction of seventh package of sanctions against Russia, financial needs of Ukraine

During a telephone conversation with President of the European Council Charles Michel, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the situation at the frontline, the introduction of the seventh package of sanctions against Russia and Ukraine's financial needs to maintain macroeconomic stability.

According to the presidential press service, Zelensky, in a conversation with the head of the European Council, noted the need for further significant strengthening of sanctions pressure on the aggressor country.

The interlocutors also discussed the financial needs of Ukraine to maintain macroeconomic stability. The president thanked the EU's decision to allocate EUR 1 billion as part of a new macro-financial assistance program. At the same time, he expressed his expectations for the early implementation of this program in full, which, according to the decision of the European Council, is EUR 9 billion.

The leaders discussed the situation at the frontline and the efforts made by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to counter the aggressor and to liberate the territories. The head of the European Council condemned regular Russian missile attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities.

At the same time, Zelensky said that in order to win, Ukraine needs more modern heavy weapons. In this context, he thanked for the approval by the Member States of the decision to allocate the fifth financial assistance package in the amount of EUR 500 million under the European Peace Facility to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In turn, Michel positively assessed the approval by the competition commission of the winner for the position of head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the intensification of the selection process for the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. He believes that the other recommendations will be implemented at the same rapid pace.

The parties also agreed on the need to maintain a proper political dialogue and discussed holding the next 24th Ukraine-EU Summit in 2022.