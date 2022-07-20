Facts

16:56 20.07.2022

Zelensky, European Council head discuss situation at frontline, introduction of seventh package of sanctions against Russia, financial needs of Ukraine

2 min read
Zelensky, European Council head discuss situation at frontline, introduction of seventh package of sanctions against Russia, financial needs of Ukraine

During a telephone conversation with President of the European Council Charles Michel, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the situation at the frontline, the introduction of the seventh package of sanctions against Russia and Ukraine's financial needs to maintain macroeconomic stability.

According to the presidential press service, Zelensky, in a conversation with the head of the European Council, noted the need for further significant strengthening of sanctions pressure on the aggressor country.

The interlocutors also discussed the financial needs of Ukraine to maintain macroeconomic stability. The president thanked the EU's decision to allocate EUR 1 billion as part of a new macro-financial assistance program. At the same time, he expressed his expectations for the early implementation of this program in full, which, according to the decision of the European Council, is EUR 9 billion.

The leaders discussed the situation at the frontline and the efforts made by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to counter the aggressor and to liberate the territories. The head of the European Council condemned regular Russian missile attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities.

At the same time, Zelensky said that in order to win, Ukraine needs more modern heavy weapons. In this context, he thanked for the approval by the Member States of the decision to allocate the fifth financial assistance package in the amount of EUR 500 million under the European Peace Facility to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In turn, Michel positively assessed the approval by the competition commission of the winner for the position of head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the intensification of the selection process for the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. He believes that the other recommendations will be implemented at the same rapid pace.

The parties also agreed on the need to maintain a proper political dialogue and discussed holding the next 24th Ukraine-EU Summit in 2022.

Tags: #zelensky #michel

MORE ABOUT

14:50 20.07.2022
Zelensky: I don't support Brazilian president's neutral position in Russia's war against Ukraine, we need support

Zelensky: I don't support Brazilian president's neutral position in Russia's war against Ukraine, we need support

09:48 20.07.2022
Zelensky assesses creation of commission for control of foreign weapons as additional control tool

Zelensky assesses creation of commission for control of foreign weapons as additional control tool

18:29 19.07.2022
Zelensky, Duda discuss defense support, coordinate steps to counter Russian aggression

Zelensky, Duda discuss defense support, coordinate steps to counter Russian aggression

10:05 19.07.2022
Zelensky: People in occupied areas do not forget about Ukraine

Zelensky: People in occupied areas do not forget about Ukraine

09:53 19.07.2022
President makes submission to Rada on Venediktova's dismissal from prosecutor general post – parliament website

President makes submission to Rada on Venediktova's dismissal from prosecutor general post – parliament website

09:43 19.07.2022
Zelensky: Issue of dismissal of 28 SBU officers under consideration

Zelensky: Issue of dismissal of 28 SBU officers under consideration

12:47 16.07.2022
Zelensky again urges people not to ignore air raid signals

Zelensky again urges people not to ignore air raid signals

11:05 16.07.2022
Occupiers must feel sanctions response to terror – Zelensky

Occupiers must feel sanctions response to terror – Zelensky

12:23 14.07.2022
Zelensky after attack on Vinnytsia: Russia is killer country

Zelensky after attack on Vinnytsia: Russia is killer country

10:31 14.07.2022
Zelensky to address The Hague on prosecution of Russian war criminals

Zelensky to address The Hague on prosecution of Russian war criminals

AD

HOT NEWS

Austrian, Czech foreign ministers visit Irpin – mayor

New US military aid package to Ukraine to include four more HIMARS MLRS – Austin

At least three civilians killed, incl child amid morning shelling of Kharkiv - Synehubov

Zelensky assesses creation of commission for control of foreign weapons as additional control tool

Reznikov: Ukraine needs to liberate more than 2,500 small villages and towns from Russia

LATEST

About 86 people may be subject to verification of compliance with deoligarchization law criteria – Danilov

Russian occupiers continue to steal Ukrainian grain – intelligence agency

Russian invaders trying to launch grain terminal in Mariupol port – mayor's adviser

Austrian, Czech foreign ministers visit Irpin – mayor

New US military aid package to Ukraine to include four more HIMARS MLRS – Austin

Estonia allows revoking citizenship obtained by naturalization, incl for participation in war against Ukraine on Russian side

Closure of Mykolaiv for ‘mopping up operation’ of collaborators planned in one or two weeks

Expansion of Krakovets checkpoint increases passage of trucks to Poland by 51%

FMs of Austria, Czech Republic arrive in Kyiv

Ex-Prosecutor General Venediktova expected to be appointed on diplomatic front

AD
AD
AD
AD