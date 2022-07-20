Next package of assistance to Ukraine to include HIMARS MLRS, artillery ammunition - White House

Washington plans to announce a new package of military assistance to Kyiv in the near future, which, in particular, will include an additional batch of multiple rocket launchers (MLRS) HIMARS, representative of the U.S. National Security Council John Kirby said.

He said during a briefing at the White House that later this week, the U.S. administration would announce a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, which would be the sixteenth since the president took office.

Kirby clarified that the package would include an additional batch of HIMARS, an additional batch of shells for multiple rocket launchers and artillery ammunition.