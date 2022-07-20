Facts

11:38 20.07.2022

Next package of assistance to Ukraine to include HIMARS MLRS, artillery ammunition - White House

1 min read
Next package of assistance to Ukraine to include HIMARS MLRS, artillery ammunition - White House

Washington plans to announce a new package of military assistance to Kyiv in the near future, which, in particular, will include an additional batch of multiple rocket launchers (MLRS) HIMARS, representative of the U.S. National Security Council John Kirby said.

He said during a briefing at the White House that later this week, the U.S. administration would announce a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, which would be the sixteenth since the president took office.

Kirby clarified that the package would include an additional batch of HIMARS, an additional batch of shells for multiple rocket launchers and artillery ammunition.

Tags: #himars

MORE ABOUT

16:29 20.07.2022
New US military aid package to Ukraine to include four more HIMARS MLRS – Austin

New US military aid package to Ukraine to include four more HIMARS MLRS – Austin

12:07 18.07.2022
Ukraine may use HIMARS against Russian objects in Crimea – intelligence agency

Ukraine may use HIMARS against Russian objects in Crimea – intelligence agency

12:58 12.07.2022
General from Simferopol, five officers killed due to attacks on invaders’ HQ near Kherson – spokesperson of Odesa Regional Military Administration

General from Simferopol, five officers killed due to attacks on invaders’ HQ near Kherson – spokesperson of Odesa Regional Military Administration

16:35 06.07.2022
AFU denies info spread by Russian propagandists about alleged destruction of HIMARS

AFU denies info spread by Russian propagandists about alleged destruction of HIMARS

11:58 24.06.2022
U.S. additional security assistance to Ukraine includes HIMARS systems, shells, mortars, patrol boats

U.S. additional security assistance to Ukraine includes HIMARS systems, shells, mortars, patrol boats

12:00 16.06.2022
Four HIMARS installations to be delivered to Ukraine by end of month – US Department of Defense

Four HIMARS installations to be delivered to Ukraine by end of month – US Department of Defense

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine calls on China to not politicize Russia's aggression against Ukraine, use its influence on Moscow to stop war

Contact Group in Ramstein format to continue to find innovative ways to support AFU long-term – US Secretary of Defense

EU ambassadors approve seventh package of Russia-related sanctions

Austrian, Czech foreign ministers visit Irpin – mayor

New US military aid package to Ukraine to include four more HIMARS MLRS – Austin

LATEST

Ukraine calls on China to not politicize Russia's aggression against Ukraine, use its influence on Moscow to stop war

Contact Group in Ramstein format to continue to find innovative ways to support AFU long-term – US Secretary of Defense

Over 130 ha of grain crops destroyed due to enemy shelling in Kharkiv region – State Emergency Service

EU ambassadors approve seventh package of Russia-related sanctions

About 86 people may be subject to verification of compliance with deoligarchization law criteria – Danilov

Russian occupiers continue to steal Ukrainian grain – intelligence agency

Zelensky, European Council head discuss situation at frontline, introduction of seventh package of sanctions against Russia, financial needs of Ukraine

Russian invaders trying to launch grain terminal in Mariupol port – mayor's adviser

Austrian, Czech foreign ministers visit Irpin – mayor

Zelensky: I don't support Brazilian president's neutral position in Russia's war against Ukraine, we need support

AD
AD
AD
AD