Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian missile in Kharkiv region

The police have found a missile which was fired at Kharkiv region from the territory of Belgorod region and shot down by the Armed Forces of Ukraine at around 4 a.m. on July 19, Deputy Chief of the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region Serhiy Bolvinov has said.

"Taking into account the marking – it was a surface-to-air missile 5V55, S-300 system. All necessary investigations are being conducted at the scene," he said on Facebook.

As reported, earlier the police several times found pieces of downed Russian missiles in Kharkiv region. The marking on the pieces of the missiles indicates that the Russian forces could attack Kharkiv using S-300 systems.