The Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has conducted a special operation in Dementyivka of Derhachivsky district of Kharkiv region, as a result of which the sabotage-reconnaissance group was identified and neutralized.

"As a result of the fire damage, 36 occupiers were destroyed. Many fascists were injured of varying severity. Later, Cedar together with units of the local territorial defense units and the National Guard... forced the enemy to withdraw from positions, despite the significant numerical advantage of the enemy," the agency said on its Facebook page.

As a result of the operation, numerous trophies were obtained and the wounded platoon commander of the enemy sabotage-reconnaissance group was captured. It turned out to be a native of Zaporizhia region (born in 1989) Stanyslav Trutnev. "This is a serviceman of the 140th special purpose detachment of the fight against underwater sabotage forces and means of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy (military unit 69068, Vidyaevo, Murmansk region). Three years ago, he was seconded to the grouping of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in Syria," the agency said.

The prisoner received primary medical care directly on the battlefield, and now he is placed in one of the Ukrainian medical institutions.