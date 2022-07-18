Russia losses about 160 soldiers, seven tanks, four cruise missiles in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

The combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to about 160 personnel, and from the day the full-scale invasion against Ukraine began on February 24, as of Sunday morning, July 17, amounted to about 38,300 people, according to the Facebook of the General Staff Armed forces of Ukraine.

In addition, over the past day, Russia has lost seven tanks and five armored fighting vehicles in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion some 1,684 and 3,879, respectively.

During the day on Saturday in Ukraine, an unmanned aerial vehicle of the operational-tactical level and four cruise missiles were shot down, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion some 688 and 166, respectively.

One MLRS, 11 vehicles of the enemy, as well as one unit of air defense equipment were destroyed.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has already lost 846 artillery systems, 248 multiple launch rocket systems, 110 air defense systems, 220 aircraft, 188 helicopters, 2,746 vehicles and tankers, 68 units of special equipment and 15 ships in Ukraine.

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Bakhmut direction," the AFU said.