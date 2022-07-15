Facts

10:42 15.07.2022

Zelensky: Special tribunal on Russian aggression must be established ASAP

2 min read
Zelensky: Special tribunal on Russian aggression must be established ASAP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said a special tribunal to investigate Russian crimes in Ukraine should be established as soon as possible.

"This day once again proved that Russia should be officially recognized as a terrorist state. No state in the world poses such a terrorist threat as Russia," he said in a traditional video statement on Thursday evening.

Zelensky said "due to only one missile attack on Vinnytsia, some 23 people were killed, three children under ten years old, and this, unfortunately, is not the final number. One of the missiles destroyed the Neuromed medical center."

"If someone were to strike at a medical center in Dallas or Dresden, what would it be called? Is not it terrorism? Russia cut short the life of a girl at a time when a conference was held in the Netherlands, in The Hague, about Russian war crimes. A conference at which they decided what needs to be done so that every Russian serviceman is punished," he said.

The president also said "no one can have any doubt that a special tribunal is needed as soon as possible in relation to Russian aggression against Ukraine."

He also noted the need to "impose such restrictions on Russian energy exports that would not allow terrorists to cover their costs at the expense of the international community."

In the end, he turned to the crew of the submarine, from which missiles were fired at Vinnytsia. "I want the crew of this vessel, from where the Calibers flew across Vinnytsia, to know for sure that the prison is the best thing that awaits them," he said.

Tags: #tribunal

