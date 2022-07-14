Facts

16:04 14.07.2022

Three Kalibr missiles hit Vinnytsia, two shot down by air defense forces – AFU General Staff

1 min read
Three Kalibr missiles hit Vinnytsia, two shot down by air defense forces – AFU General Staff

Three Kalibr cruise missiles hit Vinnytsia and two were shot down by the air defense forces of Ukraine over the village of Rakhny in Vinnytsia region, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov has said.

"Today the enemy mounted a missile attack on the city of Vinnytsia. Three Kalibr cruise missiles hit it. Two cruise missiles were shot down by the air defense forces of our country near Rakhny," he told a press briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center on Thursday.

Tags: #vinnytsia #missiles

MORE ABOUT

21:14 14.07.2022
The attack on Vinnytsia reminds of the importance of providing Ukraine with air defense equipment, - Ambassador Korniychuk

The attack on Vinnytsia reminds of the importance of providing Ukraine with air defense equipment, - Ambassador Korniychuk

18:39 14.07.2022
Ukraine to use anti-ship missiles in case of Russia's attempt to advance from Black Sea – Zaluzhny

Ukraine to use anti-ship missiles in case of Russia's attempt to advance from Black Sea – Zaluzhny

17:49 14.07.2022
Death toll from Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia rises to 22 – police

Death toll from Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia rises to 22 – police

17:27 14.07.2022
EU Ambassador: Missile attack on Vinnytsia another act of Russia's targeting of civilians in Ukraine

EU Ambassador: Missile attack on Vinnytsia another act of Russia's targeting of civilians in Ukraine

16:55 14.07.2022
Russia aims 30% of its missile attacks during week at civilian infrastructure of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Russia aims 30% of its missile attacks during week at civilian infrastructure of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

15:47 14.07.2022
Invaders attack Vinnytsia when conference on their responsibility for crimes in Ukraine held in The Hague – Kuleba

Invaders attack Vinnytsia when conference on their responsibility for crimes in Ukraine held in The Hague – Kuleba

14:52 14.07.2022
There are 15 reports of missing people who were in site of missile strikes in Vinnytsia – National Police chief

There are 15 reports of missing people who were in site of missile strikes in Vinnytsia – National Police chief

14:18 14.07.2022
Some 20 killed, including three children, in missile attack on Vinnytsia – K.Tymoshenko

Some 20 killed, including three children, in missile attack on Vinnytsia – K.Tymoshenko

13:51 14.07.2022
Missile attack on Vinnytsia kills 17, including two children – PGO

Missile attack on Vinnytsia kills 17, including two children – PGO

12:50 14.07.2022
Due to missile attack on Vinnytsia 12 killed, 25 wounded – emergency service

Due to missile attack on Vinnytsia 12 killed, 25 wounded – emergency service

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll from Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia rises to 22 – police

Women to be put on military register only by their consent – AFU General Staff

There are 15 reports of missing people who were in site of missile strikes in Vinnytsia – National Police chief

Some 20 killed, including three children, in missile attack on Vinnytsia – K.Tymoshenko

Missile attack on Vinnytsia kills 17, including two children – PGO

LATEST

No indication that weapons supplied by NATO allies to Ukraine get into other party's hands – Dutch Foreign Minister

Those guilty of crimes in Ukraine should not hide behind immunity of officials – Zelensky

Number of searches of Ukrainians increased in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Women to be put on military register only by their consent – AFU General Staff

Yermak-McFaul group becomes key platform for allies' sanctions policy on Russia

Yermak proposes to create parliamentary commission to control use of weapons received from allies

Zelensky after attack on Vinnytsia: Russia is killer country

President's Office dpty head reports eight killed in missile attack on Vinnytsia

City Council says explosions heard in Vinnytsia

ARMA dpty head: Russian assets involved in military aggression worth several bln dollars identified abroad

AD
AD
AD
AD