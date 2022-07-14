Three Kalibr missiles hit Vinnytsia, two shot down by air defense forces – AFU General Staff

Three Kalibr cruise missiles hit Vinnytsia and two were shot down by the air defense forces of Ukraine over the village of Rakhny in Vinnytsia region, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov has said.

"Today the enemy mounted a missile attack on the city of Vinnytsia. Three Kalibr cruise missiles hit it. Two cruise missiles were shot down by the air defense forces of our country near Rakhny," he told a press briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center on Thursday.