Zelensky after attack on Vinnytsia: Russia is killer country

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia a "killer country" and a "terrorist country" after a missile attack on Vinnytsia on Thursday.

"Vinnytsia. Missile attacks on the city center. There are wounded and killed, among them a small child. Every day, Russia destroys the civilian population, kills Ukrainian children, directs missiles at civilian targets. Where there is nothing military. What is this if not an open terrorist act? Monsters. Killer country. Terrorist country," he said on his Telegram channel.