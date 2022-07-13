Russian S-300 missile shot down in Kharkiv region, its pieces collected as evidence of Russia's war crimes – police

The police investigators have found pieces of the Russian S-300 missile, which was shot down by the missile defense system in Kharkiv region on July 13 at night, Deputy Chief of the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region Serhiy Bolvinov said.

"The shell detonated and fell into pieces. The investigators found the nose and the tail sections of the missile as an evidence of the war crime. All necessary investigation procedures are being conducted," he said on Facebook.

A part of the unexploded missile was removed and handed over to the explosive experts of the State Emergency Service. There were no casualties.

Earlier, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov said that the Russian occupation forces tried to mount a missile attack on Kharkiv from the territory of Belgorod region on July 13 at night.