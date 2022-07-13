Facts

13:09 13.07.2022

Russia losses bout 37,570 military personnel since start of its aggression in Ukraine

The Russian aggressor has already lost about 37,570 personnel in Ukraine, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to July 13 approximately amounted to: about 37,570 people of military personnel (plus 10), 1,649 tanks, 3,832 (plus three) armored combat vehicles, 839 artillery systems (plus one) units, 247 MLRS units, 109 units of air defense equipment, 217 units of aircraft, 188 helicopters, 678 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus two), 155 cruise missiles, 15 ships/boats, 2,704 motor vehicles and tankers (plus five) units, and 67 units of special equipment (plus one)," the message says.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Mykolaiv direction. The data is being updated.

