Facts

18:46 12.07.2022

OSCE PA to consider possible expulsion of Russia during autumn meeting in Bulgaria

2 min read
OSCE PA to consider possible expulsion of Russia during autumn meeting in Bulgaria

The amendments to the regulations of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly proposed by the Ukrainian delegation to expel the aggressor country from the institution will be put to the vote during the OSCE PA Autumn Meeting in Sofia, Bulgaria, Deputy Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy Yevhenia Kravchuk (the Servant of the People faction), who is also a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the OSCE PA, has said.

"The OSCE does not have a mechanism of expulsion of either a country, or even a parliamentary delegation from this organization. […] We have submitted an application. It will be put to the vote in Bulgaria (Sofia) in October. In fact, these are amendments to the regulations of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly […], which allow the OSCE PA leadership to terminate the powers of a delegation if its country wages aggression against another OSCE member country," she told a Tuesday press briefing in Kyiv.

The MP added that "the fight for the amendments to the regulations" will be uneasy.

If the OSCE PA does not expel the Russian delegation, it will be very bad for the organization, Kravchuk said.

"I think there will be a boycott by various delegations and this will obviously cast doubt upon the legal capacity of the organization in general," she said.

Tags: #osce_pa

MORE ABOUT

09:38 07.07.2021
Ukraine's MFA welcomes adoption by OSCE PA of urgent resolution on destabilizing military build-up by Russia near Ukraine, in temporarily occupied Crimea, Sevastopol, Black, Azov Seas

Ukraine's MFA welcomes adoption by OSCE PA of urgent resolution on destabilizing military build-up by Russia near Ukraine, in temporarily occupied Crimea, Sevastopol, Black, Azov Seas

17:00 14.05.2018
All OSCE documents presuppose Crimea, Donbas are part of Ukraine - OSCE PA president

All OSCE documents presuppose Crimea, Donbas are part of Ukraine - OSCE PA president

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 41 – emergency service

Four-party meeting with Ukraine, UN, Turkey and Russia on unblocking Ukrainian grain planned in Istanbul on July 13 - MFA

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 38

Five more Ukrainians released from Russian captivity – Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Agency

General from Simferopol, five officers killed due to attacks on invaders’ HQ near Kherson – spokesperson of Odesa Regional Military Administration

LATEST

Finnish fast food chain Hesburger reopens restaurants in Ukraine

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 41 – emergency service

Four-party meeting with Ukraine, UN, Turkey and Russia on unblocking Ukrainian grain planned in Istanbul on July 13 - MFA

Enerhodar mayor says statements on shelling of SBU building are occupiers' provocation

Four hospitalized due to enemy shelling of Kharkiv – Synehubov

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 38

Rada proposes to recognize state sovereignty of Ichkeria – draft resolution

American ATN delivers thermal optics to AFU for $13.2 mln in crypto deal – expert

Zhytomyr region receives humanitarian cargo from Japan for first time – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

Invaders hit Industrialny district of Kharkiv, residents asked to stay in shelters – Synehubov

AD
AD
AD
AD