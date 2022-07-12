OSCE PA to consider possible expulsion of Russia during autumn meeting in Bulgaria

The amendments to the regulations of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly proposed by the Ukrainian delegation to expel the aggressor country from the institution will be put to the vote during the OSCE PA Autumn Meeting in Sofia, Bulgaria, Deputy Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy Yevhenia Kravchuk (the Servant of the People faction), who is also a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the OSCE PA, has said.

"The OSCE does not have a mechanism of expulsion of either a country, or even a parliamentary delegation from this organization. […] We have submitted an application. It will be put to the vote in Bulgaria (Sofia) in October. In fact, these are amendments to the regulations of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly […], which allow the OSCE PA leadership to terminate the powers of a delegation if its country wages aggression against another OSCE member country," she told a Tuesday press briefing in Kyiv.

The MP added that "the fight for the amendments to the regulations" will be uneasy.

If the OSCE PA does not expel the Russian delegation, it will be very bad for the organization, Kravchuk said.

"I think there will be a boycott by various delegations and this will obviously cast doubt upon the legal capacity of the organization in general," she said.