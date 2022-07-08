Russia tried to thwart Ukrainian president's addresses to European parliaments – Zelensky tells Slovenian parliament

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russia tried to thwart his video addressed to the parliaments of the EU countries.

"I am grateful to all of the EU countries where such addressed have taken place. We know that Russia tried to thwart them, used its contacts – political, diplomatic, and even business ones," he said in a video address to the parliament of Slovakia.

Zelensky added that Russia realizes that it has nothing to counter such trustful relations between the peoples of Ukraine and Europe, such active communication between them. Therefore, Russia threatened the Europeans, manipulated those who depend on it.

The head of state mentioned that this was his address to the 24th of 27 EU parliaments and this fact proved that Russia has lost its influence in the EU.