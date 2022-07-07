Facts

16:55 07.07.2022

Some 89% teachers, 82% students and parents consider Ukrainian their native language – poll

1 min read
Some 89% of teachers and 82% of students and parents consider Ukrainian their native language, according to a survey conducted by the State Service for Education Quality Assessment.

In particular, 82% of parents, 89% of teachers, and 82% of students consider Ukrainian their native language.

Some 94% of teachers hold lessons exclusively in Ukrainian and 63% speak Ukrainian during breaks as well.

As per students, 11% communication Russian with each other during lessons and 17% speak Russian with each other during breaks.

According to the survey, 86% of teachers, 78% of parents, and 62% of students speak Ukrainian outside educational facilities.

Some 85% of teachers, 72% of parents, and 65% of students communicate in Ukrainian in social media.

The poll was conducted at the beginning of June 2022. A total of 58,228 respondents, including 5,867 teachers, 16,384 students, and 36,977 parents from all regions of Ukraine, except Crimea, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Kherson regions, were polled.

