Irish PM visits Bucha, Borodianka

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, who arrived in Ukraine on Wednesday, July 6, on his first official visit, visited Bucha and Borodianka, which suffered from Russian occupation, Irish television RTE said.

Martin started his visit to Ukraine with a trip to Borodianka, a town on the outskirts of Kyiv that was severely damaged by Russian shelling. In Borodianka, the Prime Minister toured apartment buildings that had been burned during Russian bombardment. Then the Prime Minister of Ireland visited the town city of Bucha, where he was shown a mass grave.

"This war must stop," he said.

Martin was invited to Ukraine last month by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The exact details of the visit last night were not released due to security concerns, but Martin was expected to travel to Kyiv by land from Poland.