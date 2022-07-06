As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 346 children killed, 645 wounded – PGO

As a result of the Russian armed aggression in Ukraine, some 346 children were killed, over 645 were wounded, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

"As of the morning of July 6, 2022, over 991 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of Russia. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, some 346 children were killed and more than 645 were wounded. Children in Donetsk region suffered the most, namely 346 children, while 186 in Kharkiv; some 116 in Kyiv; some 68 in Chernihiv; some 61 in Luhansk; some 53 in Mykolaiv; some 52 in Kherson; some 31 in Zaporizhia," the PGO said in its Telegram channel.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

It became known about the death of a four-year-old girl who was seriously wounded on July 3 as a result of shelling by the aggressor in the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region.

On July 5, the invaders fired at the village of Pechenihy in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region. A two-year-old boy was wounded.

Due to the bombing and shelling of the Russia armed forces, some 2,108 educational institutions were damaged and 215 were completely destroyed.