Facts

09:16 06.07.2022

As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 346 children killed, 645 wounded – PGO

2 min read
As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 346 children killed, 645 wounded – PGO

As a result of the Russian armed aggression in Ukraine, some 346 children were killed, over 645 were wounded, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

"As of the morning of July 6, 2022, over 991 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of Russia. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, some 346 children were killed and more than 645 were wounded. Children in Donetsk region suffered the most, namely 346 children, while 186 in Kharkiv; some 116 in Kyiv; some 68 in Chernihiv; some 61 in Luhansk; some 53 in Mykolaiv; some 52 in Kherson; some 31 in Zaporizhia," the PGO said in its Telegram channel.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

It became known about the death of a four-year-old girl who was seriously wounded on July 3 as a result of shelling by the aggressor in the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region.

On July 5, the invaders fired at the village of Pechenihy in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region. A two-year-old boy was wounded.

Due to the bombing and shelling of the Russia armed forces, some 2,108 educational institutions were damaged and 215 were completely destroyed.

Tags: #children #war #killed

MORE ABOUT

11:12 05.07.2022
Mykolaiv comes under missile attack – mayor

Mykolaiv comes under missile attack – mayor

15:10 04.07.2022
Slovakia plans to transfer its Soviet fighters, tanks to Ukraine before receiving new equipment in return – PM

Slovakia plans to transfer its Soviet fighters, tanks to Ukraine before receiving new equipment in return – PM

10:19 04.07.2022
Some 345 children already killed in Ukraine over Russian armed aggression – PGO

Some 345 children already killed in Ukraine over Russian armed aggression – PGO

11:58 02.07.2022
Ukrainian fighter jet hits two Russian ammo depots in Kherson region – Pivden task force

Ukrainian fighter jet hits two Russian ammo depots in Kherson region – Pivden task force

10:54 01.07.2022
Eighteen people killed, incl one child, 38 hospitalized as result of strike on Odesa region – Emergency Service

Eighteen people killed, incl one child, 38 hospitalized as result of strike on Odesa region – Emergency Service

10:15 01.07.2022
Number of children's household and war eye injuries during war growing - expert

Number of children's household and war eye injuries during war growing - expert

18:02 30.06.2022
Enemy uses rocket weapons 202 times against Ukraine from June 13 to June 29, which is 120 more strikes than in previous weeks - AFU General Staff

Enemy uses rocket weapons 202 times against Ukraine from June 13 to June 29, which is 120 more strikes than in previous weeks - AFU General Staff

17:30 30.06.2022
Number of victims due to enemy strike on high-rise building in Mykolaiv increased to seven people - Emergency Service

Number of victims due to enemy strike on high-rise building in Mykolaiv increased to seven people - Emergency Service

15:45 30.06.2022
Russian occupiers fire cluster munitions at Sloviansk, six people injured – head of town administration

Russian occupiers fire cluster munitions at Sloviansk, six people injured – head of town administration

12:28 30.06.2022
Some 341 children killed, 631 injured amid Russian aggression in Ukraine – PGO

Some 341 children killed, 631 injured amid Russian aggression in Ukraine – PGO

AD

HOT NEWS

To travel outside regions, persons liable for military service must obtain permission from territorial recruitment centres

Ukraine creates stock of modular boiler houses, generators – PM

Reps from 42 countries' authorities sign final declaration of conference on Ukraine's restoration in Lugano

Slovyansk mayor reports massive shelling of town

Zelensky believes Belarus' involvement in war can be avoided

LATEST

US actor Liev Schreiber becomes UNITED24 charity platform ambassador

To travel outside regions, persons liable for military service must obtain permission from territorial recruitment centres

Lugano Declaration provides for regular control over recovery progress, financial flows in Ukraine

Ukraine creates stock of modular boiler houses, generators – PM

Reps from 42 countries' authorities sign final declaration of conference on Ukraine's restoration in Lugano

UNESCO technical delegation to visit Kyiv this week

Slovyansk mayor reports massive shelling of town

Zelensky discusses food security for world, security guarantees for Ukraine with Johnson

Zelensky believes Belarus' involvement in war can be avoided

Yermak in Lugano: The sooner mechanism of compensation for damage by Russia introduced in world, the less financial burden will have to be born by partner states of Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD