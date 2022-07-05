Facts

17:34 05.07.2022

Ukraine creates stock of modular boiler houses, generators – PM

1 min read
Ukraine, in preparation for the heating season in the context of ongoing military aggression from Russia, is creating a stock of modular boiler houses and generators, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said at a press conference in Lugano.

"We are creating an appropriate stock of modular boiler houses that can be quickly brought in and deployed. We are making a stock of special generators for electricity and a stock of purifiers for drinking water," the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers quoted him as saying.

Shmyhal noted that this is necessary, since if large power plants are destroyed, it will be difficult to quickly restore district heating.

The prime minister noted that all procedures are prescribed for such a case, and they are agreed with local governments. All issues of the heating season, he said, are in the focus of the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development and the Ministry of Energy, an appropriate headquarters has been created to prepare for the autumn-winter period.

Shmyhal also said that Ukraine has signed agreements for the installation of modular houses for almost 15,000 families.

Tags: #boilers #generators

