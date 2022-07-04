Shmyhal: Civilized world must forget about business-as-usual with Russia

Ukraine proposes its partners to focus on the imposture of sanctions on Russia in the spheres of energy, finance, and trade, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"The civilized world must forget about business-as-usual with Russia. The security of the European continent is unreservedly connected with Ukraine. The history of modern Europe is being written in Ukraine today," he said on the Telegram channel following a security dialogue on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano (Switzerland).

The PM pointed out three priority directions in which Ukraine proposes its partners to focus their sanction pressure: imposture of sanctions in the spheres of energy, finance, and trade, new personal sanctions against oligarchs, top public officials and top managers of state enterprises, and closure of loopholes which allow Russia to evade restrictions.

"Another topical issue is the seizure of frozen Russian assets in order to transfer them for recovery of Ukraine. We hope our partners will pass relevant amendments to the legislation," Shmyhal said.