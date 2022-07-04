Facts

15:55 04.07.2022

Shmyhal: Civilized world must forget about business-as-usual with Russia

Ukraine proposes its partners to focus on the imposture of sanctions on Russia in the spheres of energy, finance, and trade, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"The civilized world must forget about business-as-usual with Russia. The security of the European continent is unreservedly connected with Ukraine. The history of modern Europe is being written in Ukraine today," he said on the Telegram channel following a security dialogue on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano (Switzerland).

The PM pointed out three priority directions in which Ukraine proposes its partners to focus their sanction pressure: imposture of sanctions in the spheres of energy, finance, and trade, new personal sanctions against oligarchs, top public officials and top managers of state enterprises, and closure of loopholes which allow Russia to evade restrictions.

"Another topical issue is the seizure of frozen Russian assets in order to transfer them for recovery of Ukraine. We hope our partners will pass relevant amendments to the legislation," Shmyhal said.

16:04 30.06.2022
Paris region of France to support restoration of Kyiv, Chernihiv regions – Shmyhal

18:19 28.06.2022
Now eight areas of sectoral negotiations with EU are underway – Shmyhal at meeting with Zelensky

10:49 24.06.2022
Shmyhal: Ukraine-EU relations moving from neighborhood policy to enlargement one

18:12 02.06.2022
Ukraine calls on partners at level of govts, local authorities, individual companies to help Ukrainian cities and regions - Shmyhal

18:44 30.05.2022
Ukrainian govt, UNDP developing solutions for development of small, medium-sized businesses in Ukraine – Shmyhal

19:19 25.05.2022
Russia's war against Ukraine destroys over 200 enterprises, 12 airports, over 1,000 educational institutions - Shmyhal

18:21 24.05.2022
Ukraine to be able to export about 800 MW of electricity daily to EU by year end – Shmyhal

18:06 24.05.2022
Ukraine preparing to join EU Convention on Common Transit Procedure, sign road freight transport agreement – Ukrainian PM

17:46 19.05.2022
Ukraine needs at least $15 bln of support for next three months to cover operational needs of budget - Shmyhal

18:59 18.05.2022
Ukraine calls on all intl partners to take leadership in process of restoring regions, communities or cities – Shmyhal

