Kyivstar restores fixed Internet in Chernihiv, Nizhyn, Irpin and Okhtyrka

The mobile operator Kyivstar has completed work on restoring the fixed Internet network in the cities of Chernihiv, Nizhyn, Irpin and Okhtyrka.

According to the company's press service on Monday, the cost of restoring the network amounted to over UAH 4.26 million.

In addition, according to the operator, networks are currently being actively restored in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and the surrounding area. Already 750 homes again have access to fixed Internet.

In total, the service is available in 44,000 apartment buildings in 125 cities of Ukraine.

"Despite the significant damage caused by the invaders to our infrastructure, we will continue to invest in the network as much as necessary so that each of our users has access to the Internet and telecom services," Serhiy Sukhoruk, head of the Kyivstar fixed communications department, is quoted as saying.

As of Monday, July 4, Kyivstar continues to control 92% of the fixed Internet network and 90% of the mobile network.