Continued support for Ukraine crucial for European partners, as Putin hates well-being of Europeans – Kuleba

"Keeping up the support for Ukraine is essential for European partners, because Putin hates the well-being of Europeans and wants to bring crisis to the door of every European home. Ukraine stands in the way of these malicious plans. By supporting us, partners support themselves," Kuleba said on Twitter.