Ukraine breaks diplomatic relations with Syria without breaking consular relations – MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reports on the severance of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and the Syrian Arab Republic in response to the latter's decision to recognize the so-called independence of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the decision of the Syrian Arab Republic to recognize the so-called independence of the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.... In response to this unfriendly act, Ukraine declares the severance of diplomatic relations with Syria without severing consular relations in accordance with Article 2 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Thursday.