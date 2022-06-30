Facts

16:45 30.06.2022

Ukraine breaks diplomatic relations with Syria without breaking consular relations – MFA

1 min read
Ukraine breaks diplomatic relations with Syria without breaking consular relations – MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reports on the severance of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and the Syrian Arab Republic in response to the latter's decision to recognize the so-called independence of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the decision of the Syrian Arab Republic to recognize the so-called independence of the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.... In response to this unfriendly act, Ukraine declares the severance of diplomatic relations with Syria without severing consular relations in accordance with Article 2 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Thursday.

Tags: #ukraine #syria

MORE ABOUT

16:46 30.06.2022
Almost 16 mln people in Ukraine need humanitarian aid – UN

Almost 16 mln people in Ukraine need humanitarian aid – UN

17:32 29.06.2022
Ukraine's participation in G20 summit in Indonesia to depend on security, composition of summit participants – Zelensky

Ukraine's participation in G20 summit in Indonesia to depend on security, composition of summit participants – Zelensky

16:48 29.06.2022
ECHR accepts for consideration lawsuit of Ukraine against Russia

ECHR accepts for consideration lawsuit of Ukraine against Russia

13:23 29.06.2022
NATO Secretary General, opening Madrid Summit: We will continue to support Ukraine to ensure it prevails

NATO Secretary General, opening Madrid Summit: We will continue to support Ukraine to ensure it prevails

18:03 28.06.2022
G7 countries declare their readiness to help Ukraine as long as it takes

G7 countries declare their readiness to help Ukraine as long as it takes

17:05 28.06.2022
EU begins delivery of more than 90 cross-country trucks to support Ukrainian Armed Forces

EU begins delivery of more than 90 cross-country trucks to support Ukrainian Armed Forces

15:25 28.06.2022
Ukraine starts exporting electricity to European synchronous zone – Ukrenergo head

Ukraine starts exporting electricity to European synchronous zone – Ukrenergo head

16:51 27.06.2022
Ukraine receives $500 mln additional loan from Japan – Finance Ministry

Ukraine receives $500 mln additional loan from Japan – Finance Ministry

16:54 25.06.2022
Ambassador Korniychuk: official Kyiv may consider suspending visa-free travel with Israel

Ambassador Korniychuk: official Kyiv may consider suspending visa-free travel with Israel

17:37 24.06.2022
EU to allocate EUR 9 bln in aid to Ukraine – Morawiecki

EU to allocate EUR 9 bln in aid to Ukraine – Morawiecki

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian units not planning to retreat from Lysychansk, enemy has no success - AFU General Staff

Biden: In coming days, USA to announce additional $800 mln aid to Ukraine

Almost 16 mln people in Ukraine need humanitarian aid – UN

Zaluzhny: Snake Island liberated from Russian invaders

Constitutional Court recognizes special confiscation procedure as constitutional

LATEST

AFU plans to establish direct physical control over Snake island, now Ukraine controls it with weapons – AFU General Staff

Belarus sends another batch of ammunition for needs of Russian occupation forces – AFU General Staff

Enemy uses rocket weapons 202 times against Ukraine from June 13 to June 29, which is 120 more strikes than in previous weeks - AFU General Staff

Number of victims due to enemy strike on high-rise building in Mykolaiv increased to seven people - Emergency Service

Ukrainian units not planning to retreat from Lysychansk, enemy has no success - AFU General Staff

Biden: In coming days, USA to announce additional $800 mln aid to Ukraine

Paris region of France to support restoration of Kyiv, Chernihiv regions – Shmyhal

Russian occupiers fire cluster munitions at Sloviansk, six people injured – head of town administration

Zaluzhny: Snake Island liberated from Russian invaders

Sweden to provide Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, support weapons, demining equipment worth SEK 500 mln

AD
AD
AD
AD