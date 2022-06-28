Facts

12:30 28.06.2022

President of Lithuania says Ukraine should be supplied with more air defense systems

President of Lithuania says Ukraine should be supplied with more air defense systems

President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda calls for increasing the supplies of air defense systems to Ukraine following the Russian missile attack on the Amstor shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, on June 27.

"Russia striking a shopping mall in Kremenchuk with hundreds of civilians is a disgrace to humanity, another horrific Russia's war crime. Ukraine needs larger supply of air missile defense systems. Delivered in larger quantities and faster," he said on Twitter on Monday.

In turn, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis said that President of Russia Vladimir Putin again made it clear he has no regard for civilian lives and called for providing Ukraine with necessary weapon.

"We must now give the brave people of Ukraine all the weapons they need to defend their lives and their freedom," he said.

Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas stressed that Russian war criminals must face justice.

"Yet another horrifying news from Ukraine. Russia bombed a shopping center in Kremenchuk with over 1,000 peaceful people inside. Russia continues to terrorize civilians and destroy life in Ukraine. This cannot be tolerated - they can never win and war criminals will face justice," she said on Twitter.

Foreign Minister of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs said Russia must be fully isolated and more sanctions should be imposed on it.

"Another horrible Russian war crime- missile strike on shopping center in Kremenchuk, a day will come when those responsible will be brought to justice, until then let’s stop calling Kremlin, they must be fully isolated, more sanctions imposed. My condolences to all concerned," he said on Twitter.

