Facts

18:37 27.06.2022

Sandu: We are doing everything possible to prevent Transdniestria from posing threat to Ukraine and Moldova

1 min read
Sandu: We are doing everything possible to prevent Transdniestria from posing threat to Ukraine and Moldova

The Moldovan government is doing everything possible to prevent Transdniestria from posing a threat to Ukraine and Moldova, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said.

"We are carefully monitoring all events in Transdniestria and do not see any impending threats. We are doing everything we can to prevent this separatist region from posing a threat to Ukraine and Moldova. Ukraine and Moldova should maintain a regular dialogue on security issues that affect our States. We agreed to work together to maintain stability and avoid provocations aimed at destabilizing the situation," Sandu said at a press conference following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Monday.

She stressed that if there is something that will cause concern, Moldova will take measures and will inform partners.

Tags: #sandu

MORE ABOUT

12:07 27.06.2022
President of Moldova arrives in Kyiv

President of Moldova arrives in Kyiv

14:36 23.08.2021
Moldovan President: Crimea is Ukraine, its annexation is blatant violation of intl law

Moldovan President: Crimea is Ukraine, its annexation is blatant violation of intl law

13:22 24.04.2021
Ukraine supports Moldovan President in striving to defend rule of law – Kuleba

Ukraine supports Moldovan President in striving to defend rule of law – Kuleba

18:28 12.01.2021
Ukraine, Moldova agree to move to new level of strategic partnership – Sandu

Ukraine, Moldova agree to move to new level of strategic partnership – Sandu

15:46 12.01.2021
Ukrainian, Moldovan strategic goal of EU membership coincide – Zelensky

Ukrainian, Moldovan strategic goal of EU membership coincide – Zelensky

15:44 12.01.2021
Zelensky, Sandu sign Memo on development of transport, transit potential of Ukraine and Moldova

Zelensky, Sandu sign Memo on development of transport, transit potential of Ukraine and Moldova

15:18 12.01.2021
Zelensky, Sandu agree to supply Ukrainian electricity to Moldova, Romania, to increase volume of Moldovan gas in Ukrainian storage facilities

Zelensky, Sandu agree to supply Ukrainian electricity to Moldova, Romania, to increase volume of Moldovan gas in Ukrainian storage facilities

14:53 12.01.2021
Zelensky, Sandu urge EU to develop EU + 3 Associated Partners cooperation format

Zelensky, Sandu urge EU to develop EU + 3 Associated Partners cooperation format

14:20 12.01.2021
Zelensky, Sandu agree to create presidential council to tackle joint tasks of Ukraine, Moldova

Zelensky, Sandu agree to create presidential council to tackle joint tasks of Ukraine, Moldova

09:23 12.01.2021
Visit of President of Moldova to Ukraine testifies to reset of bilateral relations - Kuleba

Visit of President of Moldova to Ukraine testifies to reset of bilateral relations - Kuleba

AD

HOT NEWS

As result of missile attack on Kremenchuk's mall, at least two killed, 20 wounded, nine are in critical condition – president's office

Missile attack on Kremenchuk hit shopping mall with over 1,000 civilians, building is on fire – Zelensky

Russian missile hit civilian facility in Kremenchuk, there are casualties

Decision to change SBU leadership depends on results of inspection of law enforcement agencies – Zelensky

Ukraine and Moldova should strengthen cooperation in all spheres to counter Russian aggression – Zelensky

LATEST

As result of missile attack on Kremenchuk's mall, at least two killed, 20 wounded, nine are in critical condition – president's office

Missile attack on Kremenchuk hit shopping mall with over 1,000 civilians, building is on fire – Zelensky

Russian missile hit civilian facility in Kremenchuk, there are casualties

Decision to change SBU leadership depends on results of inspection of law enforcement agencies – Zelensky

Ukraine and Moldova should strengthen cooperation in all spheres to counter Russian aggression – Zelensky

Exhibition of Russian equipment destroyed by Ukrainian defense forces opened in Warsaw

Comprehensive package of assistance to Ukraine to include complete transition to equipment, weapons of AFU according to NATO standards – Stoltenberg

Zelensky urges G7 to join work on Ukraine's security guarantees – press service

Number of casualties caused by Russian missile attack on Kyiv rises to six – city administration

Johnson, Macron agree to intensify military support for Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD