Sandu: We are doing everything possible to prevent Transdniestria from posing threat to Ukraine and Moldova

The Moldovan government is doing everything possible to prevent Transdniestria from posing a threat to Ukraine and Moldova, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said.

"We are carefully monitoring all events in Transdniestria and do not see any impending threats. We are doing everything we can to prevent this separatist region from posing a threat to Ukraine and Moldova. Ukraine and Moldova should maintain a regular dialogue on security issues that affect our States. We agreed to work together to maintain stability and avoid provocations aimed at destabilizing the situation," Sandu said at a press conference following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Monday.

She stressed that if there is something that will cause concern, Moldova will take measures and will inform partners.