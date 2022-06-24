Ukrainian Air Forces make series of airstrikes on Russian occupation forces

On June 23, the Ukrainian Air Forces made a series of heavy airstrikes on the Russian occupation forces and their logistic centers in the north-eastern direction, the press service of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"In the north-eastern direction, the strike forces attacked the enemy's ammunition depot, 30 armored vehicles, manpower, and repair facility for military equipment," it said on the Telegram channel.

Su-25 and Su-24m aircraft were used for the attacks.