Facts

13:49 24.06.2022

Ukrainian Air Forces make series of airstrikes on Russian occupation forces

1 min read

On June 23, the Ukrainian Air Forces made a series of heavy airstrikes on the Russian occupation forces and their logistic centers in the north-eastern direction, the press service of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"In the north-eastern direction, the strike forces attacked the enemy's ammunition depot, 30 armored vehicles, manpower, and repair facility for military equipment," it said on the Telegram channel.

Su-25 and Su-24m aircraft were used for the attacks.

Tags: #air_force

