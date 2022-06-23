Firefighting operations at oil base in Novomoskovsk district finished

As of 9:25 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, the rescuers have extinguished the fire at the oil base in Novomoskovsk district, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko said.

"The rescuers have extinguished the fire at the oil base in Novomoskovsk district caused by an enemy missile attack. The firefighting operations took more than 108 hours," he said on the Telegram channel.

As a result of the missile attack, three people were killed and 14 injured, eight of whom were hospitalized.

As reported, an explosion occurred in a fuel container as a result of a missile attack on Novomoskovsk district on June 18. One rescuer was killed, two were hospitalized with burns. Thirteen people were injured. On June 19, the number of deaths caused by the missile attack increased to two.