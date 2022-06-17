Zelensky, Johnson discuss Ukraine's security guarantees

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his visit to Kyiv the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine.

"We continued to work out security guarantees for Ukraine, which can give stability not only to our state, but also to Europe and the world," Zelensky said at a briefing with British Prime Minister Johnson in Kyiv on Friday.

According to him, Ukraine and the UK should increase cooperation to clear mines in Ukraine.

"We also began to talk about this direction in detail. And we are preparing to fill the process of restoring our state with practical steps. We have no doubts that we will win, so we are already preparing to restore the country after our victory. Many thanks again for patronage over Kyiv and Kyiv region, which was taken over by Britain," Zelensky said.