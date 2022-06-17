Facts

19:23 17.06.2022

Zelensky, Johnson discuss Ukraine's security guarantees

1 min read
Zelensky, Johnson discuss Ukraine's security guarantees

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his visit to Kyiv the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine.

"We continued to work out security guarantees for Ukraine, which can give stability not only to our state, but also to Europe and the world," Zelensky said at a briefing with British Prime Minister Johnson in Kyiv on Friday.

According to him, Ukraine and the UK should increase cooperation to clear mines in Ukraine.

"We also began to talk about this direction in detail. And we are preparing to fill the process of restoring our state with practical steps. We have no doubts that we will win, so we are already preparing to restore the country after our victory. Many thanks again for patronage over Kyiv and Kyiv region, which was taken over by Britain," Zelensky said.

Tags: #security #guarantees

MORE ABOUT

15:17 09.06.2022
Security control at entrance of Kyiv's Central Railway Station strengthened, other cities next in line – Ukrzaliznytsia

Security control at entrance of Kyiv's Central Railway Station strengthened, other cities next in line – Ukrzaliznytsia

10:52 30.05.2022
Poland ready to act as guarantor of security for Ukraine after end of war - Duda

Poland ready to act as guarantor of security for Ukraine after end of war - Duda

18:51 16.04.2022
USA, UK, Italy, Turkey show readiness to become guarantors of Ukraine's security – Zelensky

USA, UK, Italy, Turkey show readiness to become guarantors of Ukraine's security – Zelensky

17:52 07.04.2022
So far, none of allies provided their vision of security guarantees for Ukraine - Kuleba

So far, none of allies provided their vision of security guarantees for Ukraine - Kuleba

11:31 05.04.2022
Ukraine has no ready list of countries-guarantors of security - Zelensky

Ukraine has no ready list of countries-guarantors of security - Zelensky

09:40 31.03.2022
USA has no decision on Ukraine's security guarantees for now – White House spokesperson

USA has no decision on Ukraine's security guarantees for now – White House spokesperson

15:10 29.03.2022
Treaty on Ukraine's security guarantees should be approved at referendum - Podoliak

Treaty on Ukraine's security guarantees should be approved at referendum - Podoliak

15:04 29.03.2022
Security guarantees to allow Ukraine fixing status of permanent neutrality – Oleksandr Chaly

Security guarantees to allow Ukraine fixing status of permanent neutrality – Oleksandr Chaly

10:55 27.03.2022
Security price for Ukraine, Europe – aircraft, tanks, missile defense, anti-ship weapons – Zelensky

Security price for Ukraine, Europe – aircraft, tanks, missile defense, anti-ship weapons – Zelensky

16:42 26.03.2022
Blinken: USA pledges continued support to meet Ukraine's humanitarian, security, economic needs

Blinken: USA pledges continued support to meet Ukraine's humanitarian, security, economic needs

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Johnson and me have common view on how to move towards victory

Zelensky welcomes Johnson on his next visit to Kyiv

Govt approves procedure for war prisoners' treatment, procedure for transfer/repatriation of bodies of killed over armed aggression against Ukraine

Tkachenko: Ukraine does not agree with decision of European Broadcasting Union on impossibility of hosting Eurovision-2023, demands to change it

Eurovision song context not to be held in Ukraine in 2023 - organizers

LATEST

Russian invaders violate Ukrainians' rights, destroy property of enterprises in temporarily occupied territories – AFU General Staff

No significant risk of monkeypox spread in Ukraine – expert

UK ready to continue to provide military equipment to Ukraine, train servicemen using these weapons – Johnson

Zelensky: Johnson and me have common view on how to move towards victory

Russian forces mount missile attack on Pervomaisk, Kharkiv region, three people injured

Zelensky welcomes Johnson on his next visit to Kyiv

Govt approves procedure for war prisoners' treatment, procedure for transfer/repatriation of bodies of killed over armed aggression against Ukraine

Cabinet abolishes visa-free travel with Russia from July 1 – PM

Tkachenko: Ukraine does not agree with decision of European Broadcasting Union on impossibility of hosting Eurovision-2023, demands to change it

Zelensky speaks at Viva Technology conference in form of hologram

AD
AD
AD
AD