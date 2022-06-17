Facts

18:47 17.06.2022

Zelensky: Johnson and me have common view on how to move towards victory

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he and the Prime Minister of Great Britain have a common view on how to move towards victory over the Russian occupiers.

According to the head of state, his talks with the Prime Minister of Great Britain were as substantive as possible.

"We went over all the key issues of bilateral relations. Issues of the general situation in Europe and in the world. First of all, these are two important things: defense and security. We discussed the current situation on the front line in our east, in the south of our state, our capabilities in protecting against Russian aggression. We have a common view on how to move towards victory. Since this is the result Ukraine needs – the victory of our state," Zelensky said at a briefing with Johnson in Kyiv on Friday.

He thanked the British Prime Minister for understanding Ukraine's needs for weapons.

"We talked about the need to increase the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine. The main thing today is also to ensure the air defense of Ukraine. We began to move in this direction," the president said.

