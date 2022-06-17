Govt approves procedure for war prisoners' treatment, procedure for transfer/repatriation of bodies of killed over armed aggression against Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the procedure for the implementation of measures for the treatment of prisoners of war during the special period and the procedure for the transfer and repatriation of the bodies of those killed due to the armed aggression against Ukraine.

As representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said in the Telegram channel, the relevant decision was made at the Friday government meeting.

In particular, the procedure for the implementation of measures for the treatment of prisoners of war during a special period was approved, which fixed the general principles for the treatment of prisoners of war, the procedure for keeping records and registration, evacuation, escort and acceptance and transfer of prisoners of war, the procedure for questioning them.

The procedure for ensuring the removal of bodies (remains) of persons killed (dead) due to the armed aggression against Ukraine and the procedure for the transfer and repatriation of the bodies (remains) of persons killed (dead) in connection with the armed aggression against Ukraine was approved.