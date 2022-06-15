Facts

14:03 15.06.2022

Allies to approve comprehensive package of assistance for Ukraine at NATO summit in Madrid

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that at the summit to be held in Madrid on June 28-20, the allies will approve an extensive aid package for Ukraine.

Stoltenberg said in Brussels on Wednesday at a press conference on the eve of a meeting of defense ministers that he expected Allies would agree a comprehensive assistance package for Ukraine at the Madrid Summit. It would help Ukraine for the longer-term, to transition from Soviet-era to modern NATO equipment, and to improve interoperability with NATO, he said.

Stoltenberg clarified that this comprehensive package of assistance is aimed at the transition of all equipment from (Soviet-era style) to modern equipment in accordance with NATO standards. He said this transition requires from him a kind of transfer of knowledge, expertise, which will then make it possible to take this rather serious step for the armed forces - to switch from old systems to modern ones. It is also largely about interoperability with NATO standards, interoperability with NATO allies, he added.

Tags: #ukraine #nato

