Facts

19:30 14.06.2022

Air forces of Ukrainian Armed Forces shoot down three Russian cruise missiles launched on Ukraine’s territory from Black Sea

1 min read
Air forces of Ukrainian Armed Forces shoot down three Russian cruise missiles launched on Ukraine’s territory from Black Sea

The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday shot down three Russian cruise missiles that were launched by Russian occupiers from the Black Sea, the press service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"Today, on June 14, in the period from 12:20 to 13:20, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down three cruise missiles (presumably Caliber) launched on the territory of Ukraine from the Black Sea," the report says.

It clarifies that one of the missiles was destroyed from MANPADS in the area of responsibility of the Air Command Center, two - by anti-aircraft missile systems, in the area of responsibility of the Air Command Zakhid (West) of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that the air defense forces of Ukraine shot down several Russian missiles over Ternopil region.

Tags: #armed_forces

MORE ABOUT

09:58 02.06.2022
Zaluzhny: Speedy transition of Ukrainian Armed Forces to NATO–style weapons to save lives of our people, our territories

Zaluzhny: Speedy transition of Ukrainian Armed Forces to NATO–style weapons to save lives of our people, our territories

14:49 24.05.2022
EU Council rules to increase aid to Ukraine to EUR 2 bln

EU Council rules to increase aid to Ukraine to EUR 2 bln

12:46 19.05.2022
British Foreign Office sends UAH 182 mln to special account to support Ukraine's Armed Forces

British Foreign Office sends UAH 182 mln to special account to support Ukraine's Armed Forces

18:43 11.05.2022
President of Czech Republic allows 103 Czechs to fight in Ukrainian Armed Forces

President of Czech Republic allows 103 Czechs to fight in Ukrainian Armed Forces

09:34 06.04.2022
Ukrainian forces down eight enemy cruise missiles – Ukrainian Air Force

Ukrainian forces down eight enemy cruise missiles – Ukrainian Air Force

12:35 27.03.2022
Aggressor continues to wage full-scale war against Ukraine – General Staff

Aggressor continues to wage full-scale war against Ukraine – General Staff

20:39 24.03.2022
Russia's Armed Forces constantly carrying out propaganda work that war must be completed before May 9 – General Staff

Russia's Armed Forces constantly carrying out propaganda work that war must be completed before May 9 – General Staff

19:59 23.03.2022
Russia continues to consider cordoning off separate AFU groups to put forward next ultimatums during negotiation process – AFU General Staff

Russia continues to consider cordoning off separate AFU groups to put forward next ultimatums during negotiation process – AFU General Staff

12:31 23.03.2022
Russia's total losses amount to about 15,600 people, 101 aircraft, over 500 tanks since war start – General Staff

Russia's total losses amount to about 15,600 people, 101 aircraft, over 500 tanks since war start – General Staff

12:23 19.03.2022
Russia loses 14,400 personnel, 466 tanks, 95 aircraft in Ukraine since Feb 24 – General Staff

Russia loses 14,400 personnel, 466 tanks, 95 aircraft in Ukraine since Feb 24 – General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Many EU countries have no such anti-corruption infrastructure as Ukraine has – Zelensky

Zelensky: We ready to negotiate war end when 'opposing side' ready to end it

Constitutional Court does not elect its chairman at special session on Tuesday

Russian aggressor loses about 32,500 personnel in Ukraine – General Staff

Zelensky: We will come to cities and villages where our flag is not yet on administrative buildings

LATEST

Many EU countries have no such anti-corruption infrastructure as Ukraine has – Zelensky

Zelensky: We ready to negotiate war end when 'opposing side' ready to end it

World with Russian missiles, sirens to become reality if current pace of supplying Ukraine with weapons maintained - Podoliak

Constitutional Court does not elect its chairman at special session on Tuesday

Russian aggressor loses about 32,500 personnel in Ukraine – General Staff

Enemy Ka-52 helicopter shot down by Ukrainian military in Kharkiv region – 93rd Motorized Brigade

Yermak expects more heavy weapons, operational training of Ukrainian military from Ramstein 3

Zelensky: We will come to cities and villages where our flag is not yet on administrative buildings

Russia uses banned cluster munitions, inaccurate missiles in Kharkiv, which is war crime - Amnesty International

National Police head: There are more than 2 mln entries in register on members of illegal armed groups

AD
AD
AD
AD