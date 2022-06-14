Air forces of Ukrainian Armed Forces shoot down three Russian cruise missiles launched on Ukraine’s territory from Black Sea

The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday shot down three Russian cruise missiles that were launched by Russian occupiers from the Black Sea, the press service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"Today, on June 14, in the period from 12:20 to 13:20, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down three cruise missiles (presumably Caliber) launched on the territory of Ukraine from the Black Sea," the report says.

It clarifies that one of the missiles was destroyed from MANPADS in the area of responsibility of the Air Command Center, two - by anti-aircraft missile systems, in the area of responsibility of the Air Command Zakhid (West) of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that the air defense forces of Ukraine shot down several Russian missiles over Ternopil region.