Zelensky: We ready to negotiate war end when 'opposing side' ready to end it

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said he was ready for talks on ending the war when the "other side" will be ready to end it.

"The main thing that distinguishes me from that time [peaceful] is that I am not looking for a balance. In order to somehow agree on something. We know exactly what we are doing. I have no doubts. We ready to talk only when the other side is ready to end the war. There is no time for talking," Zelensky said in an interview with the German broadcaster ZDF, published on Tuesday.

"There should be no doubt. We must act, because time works for your enemy, not for us," he added.

According to Zelensky, "we are on our own land, this is our people and our territory." "It is very painful to lose people. But we will lose everything if we give in to Russia in this war," the president stressed.

He also confirmed the information about the visit to Ukraine of German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, saying at the end of the interview: "It is very important that Chancellor Scholz is coming now, during the war."