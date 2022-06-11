Facts

15:50 11.06.2022

Reznikov meets with UK Secretary of State for Defence

1 min read
Reznikov meets with UK Secretary of State for Defence

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov met with British Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace in Kyiv, and the parties had a productive discussion.

"I was pleased to meet with our great friend Ben Wallace. We had a productive and frank discussion today. Thank you for the UK's ironclad support to Ukraine. We will never give up!" Reznikov said on Twitter.

Reznikov also presented Wallace with a symbolic symbolic NLAW t-shirt "Aviatsiya Halychyny" (Galician Aviation).

Tags: #uk #reznikov #defense_minister

MORE ABOUT

12:56 09.06.2022
Ukrainian army loses up to 100 soldiers killed, up to 500 wounded daily – Reznikov

Ukrainian army loses up to 100 soldiers killed, up to 500 wounded daily – Reznikov

16:10 24.05.2022
At meeting in Ramstein format, countries announce new ways of support that could change rules in this war – Reznikov

At meeting in Ramstein format, countries announce new ways of support that could change rules in this war – Reznikov

10:33 18.05.2022
War with Russia moving into protracted phase – Reznikov

War with Russia moving into protracted phase – Reznikov

16:08 13.05.2022
Ukraine entering difficult phase of war, foreign weapons to provide advantage only after some time – Reznikov

Ukraine entering difficult phase of war, foreign weapons to provide advantage only after some time – Reznikov

20:22 04.05.2022
UK adds some Russian technological, defense enterprises to sanctions lists

UK adds some Russian technological, defense enterprises to sanctions lists

16:59 04.05.2022
UK hands over another batch of mobile power generators to Ukraine

UK hands over another batch of mobile power generators to Ukraine

16:56 03.05.2022
UK donates 13 armoured vehicles to Ukraine to evacuate civilians from besieged areas

UK donates 13 armoured vehicles to Ukraine to evacuate civilians from besieged areas

16:18 03.05.2022
UK along with Ukraine approaching era where peace reigns – Zelensky in Rada

UK along with Ukraine approaching era where peace reigns – Zelensky in Rada

11:44 26.04.2022
UK to supply 22 more ambulances to Ukraine, finance training of Ukrainian doctors

UK to supply 22 more ambulances to Ukraine, finance training of Ukrainian doctors

10:24 26.04.2022
London intends to supply Ukraine with long-range artillery and anti-ship missiles

London intends to supply Ukraine with long-range artillery and anti-ship missiles

AD

HOT NEWS

European Commission president announces need to strengthen Ukrainian anti-corruption legislation

EU response to Ukraine's membership application to show whether Europe has future – Zelensky

Biden says Zelensky ignores warnings about attack; Kyiv does not agree

It is too late to find understanding with Russia – Zelensky

Ukrainian troops continue to stop invaders as far as they have enough weapons – Zelensky

LATEST

European Commission president announces need to strengthen Ukrainian anti-corruption legislation

EU response to Ukraine's membership application to show whether Europe has future – Zelensky

European Commission to finalize recommendations on granting Ukraine EU candidate status by end of next week – von der Leyen

Biden says Zelensky ignores warnings about attack; Kyiv does not agree

It is too late to find understanding with Russia – Zelensky

Zelensky answering on China's attitude towards Taiwan: World must take proactive measures to prevent violence

Border Guard Service again records net outflow of people from Ukraine through western border month later

Ukrainian troops continue to stop invaders as far as they have enough weapons – Zelensky

Border Guard Service again records net outflow of people from Ukraine through western border month later

Death sentence for UK citizens in Donetsk is signal to all those who do not want to destroy relations with Moscow – Zelensky

AD
AD
AD
AD