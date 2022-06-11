Reznikov meets with UK Secretary of State for Defence

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov met with British Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace in Kyiv, and the parties had a productive discussion.

"I was pleased to meet with our great friend Ben Wallace. We had a productive and frank discussion today. Thank you for the UK's ironclad support to Ukraine. We will never give up!" Reznikov said on Twitter.

Reznikov also presented Wallace with a symbolic symbolic NLAW t-shirt "Aviatsiya Halychyny" (Galician Aviation).