Facts

14:41 10.06.2022

Denmark ready to provide strong support for reconstruction, post-war reconstruction of Ukraine – FM

1 min read
Denmark ready to provide strong support for reconstruction, post-war reconstruction of Ukraine – FM

Denmark is ready to provide strong support for the reconstruction and post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said after talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"Just spoke with Ukrainian colleague & friend Dmytro Kuleba on how we can strengthen Danish-Ukrainian partnership even further and support Ukraine on its European path. Denmark ready to provide strong support to the reconstruction and post-war recovery of Ukraine, " Kofod said on Twitter Friday.

In turn, Kuleba thanked the Danish Foreign Minister for providing Harpoon missiles.

"Spoke with my Danish counterpart and friend Jeppe Kofod to thank Denmark for its support of Ukraine, including Harpoon missiles. We discussed the upcoming summit of the European Council where Ukraine expects to be granted the well-deserved EU candidate status, " the Ukrainian minister noted.

Tags: #ukraine #denmark

MORE ABOUT

13:44 10.06.2022
Denmark, Netherlands opposed granting Ukraine status of candidate for EU membership – media

Denmark, Netherlands opposed granting Ukraine status of candidate for EU membership – media

18:28 09.06.2022
Germany will provide Ukraine with EUR3.5 mln to buy equipment for power grid repairs, up to EUR 22.5 mln in loans from KfW

Germany will provide Ukraine with EUR3.5 mln to buy equipment for power grid repairs, up to EUR 22.5 mln in loans from KfW

12:05 09.06.2022
Russia loses about 200 soldiers, 5 tanks, 3 UAVs in Ukraine on June 8 – AFU General Staff

Russia loses about 200 soldiers, 5 tanks, 3 UAVs in Ukraine on June 8 – AFU General Staff

19:20 08.06.2022
Ukraine may receive up to EUR1.5 bln in revenue from electricity exports in 2022 - Zerkal

Ukraine may receive up to EUR1.5 bln in revenue from electricity exports in 2022 - Zerkal

18:48 08.06.2022
EP to call on EU leaders to grant Ukraine status of EU candidate – draft statement

EP to call on EU leaders to grant Ukraine status of EU candidate – draft statement

18:44 08.06.2022
Irish Kingspan to invest EUR200 mln in creation of construction technohub in Ukraine

Irish Kingspan to invest EUR200 mln in creation of construction technohub in Ukraine

15:03 08.06.2022
Ukraine expects miracle from NATO summit, but sees no prerequisites for this – Kuleba

Ukraine expects miracle from NATO summit, but sees no prerequisites for this – Kuleba

15:34 06.06.2022
Ukraine does not disconnect Ukrainians from communication – Special Communications Service

Ukraine does not disconnect Ukrainians from communication – Special Communications Service

09:47 03.06.2022
As part of Made in UA Support Project, domestic craft producers receive $100,000 in support

As part of Made in UA Support Project, domestic craft producers receive $100,000 in support

12:02 02.06.2022
Poland to contribute to granting Ukraine status of EU candidate at European Council meeting in June - intergovernmental consultations

Poland to contribute to granting Ukraine status of EU candidate at European Council meeting in June - intergovernmental consultations

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine inferior at front to Russia in amount of artillery by 10-15 times – Intelligence Agency

Zelensky signs decree on introduction of sanctions against Putin, other top officials from Russia

So-called court in Donetsk sentences two captive Britons and one Moroccan to death

EU allocates extra EUR 205 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian army loses up to 100 soldiers killed, up to 500 wounded daily – Reznikov

LATEST

Ukraine investigating death sentence imposed by so–called ‘court’ in Donetsk on three foreigners – Venediktova

Progress being made in negotiations on air defense for Ukraine - Venislavsky

Stefanishyna: Three main EU countries are against granting Ukraine candidate status

Montenegro to provide Ukraine with additional military assistance

Kyivstar will test LTE 2300-TDD to increase network capacity

Ukraine inferior at front to Russia in amount of artillery by 10-15 times – Intelligence Agency

USA concerned over decision of so-called ‘DPR court’ to sentence three foreigners serving in Ukrainian Armed Forces

Canada on high alert for cyber attacks from Russia

Uber helps UN World Food Program improve aid delivery in Ukraine

Defense lines, reinforced military personnel strengthened around the clock in enhanced mode in Kyiv region

AD
AD
AD
AD