Denmark ready to provide strong support for reconstruction, post-war reconstruction of Ukraine – FM

Denmark is ready to provide strong support for the reconstruction and post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said after talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"Just spoke with Ukrainian colleague & friend Dmytro Kuleba on how we can strengthen Danish-Ukrainian partnership even further and support Ukraine on its European path. Denmark ready to provide strong support to the reconstruction and post-war recovery of Ukraine, " Kofod said on Twitter Friday.

In turn, Kuleba thanked the Danish Foreign Minister for providing Harpoon missiles.

"Spoke with my Danish counterpart and friend Jeppe Kofod to thank Denmark for its support of Ukraine, including Harpoon missiles. We discussed the upcoming summit of the European Council where Ukraine expects to be granted the well-deserved EU candidate status, " the Ukrainian minister noted.