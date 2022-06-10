Kyivstar will test LTE 2300-TDD to increase network capacity

The Kyivstar mobile operator received additional frequencies from the telecom regulator to use LTE 2300-TDD technology for the period of martial law in order to increase network capacity in cities with the highest concentration of data traffic.

Thanks to this, the company plans to increase the capacity of the mobile network in the border areas and in cities where a large number of residents from other regions of the country migrated during the war, Kyivstar said.

According to the operator's analytical data, after February 24, 2022, more than 4 million subscribers moved to the west of Ukraine.

A feature of the new mobile technology is that data is received and transmitted on the same frequencies, which allows the operator to more effectively manage network bandwidth.

The "peak" mobile data rate of LTE 2300-TDD at 40 MHz bandwidth can be up to 600 Mbps under ideal radio conditions.

For customers, the use of the new mobile technology means better mobile Internet services in places of high traffic concentration, high-quality video streaming, more opportunities for online financial transactions, faster launch of remote jobs, etc.

"Currently, we have turned on the first two out of three base stations LTE 2300 TDD in Ternopil. But we want to develop the new technology throughout Ukraine and plan to install 100 such base stations by the end of this year," Kyivstar President Oleksandr Komarov said.

The development of new mobile technologies in Ukraine became possible thanks to the assistance of government departments, namely the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services of Ukraine and the National Center for Operational and Technical Management of Telecommunications Networks, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection. Also, foreign suppliers of radio network equipment - Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia, ZTE - are actively assisting in the implementation of this project.