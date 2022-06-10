Facts

12:18 10.06.2022

Kyivstar will test LTE 2300-TDD to increase network capacity

2 min read
Kyivstar will test LTE 2300-TDD to increase network capacity

 The Kyivstar mobile operator received additional frequencies from the telecom regulator to use LTE 2300-TDD technology for the period of martial law in order to increase network capacity in cities with the highest concentration of data traffic.

Thanks to this, the company plans to increase the capacity of the mobile network in the border areas and in cities where a large number of residents from other regions of the country migrated during the war, Kyivstar said.

According to the operator's analytical data, after February 24, 2022, more than 4 million subscribers moved to the west of Ukraine.

A feature of the new mobile technology is that data is received and transmitted on the same frequencies, which allows the operator to more effectively manage network bandwidth.

The "peak" mobile data rate of LTE 2300-TDD at 40 MHz bandwidth can be up to 600 Mbps under ideal radio conditions.

For customers, the use of the new mobile technology means better mobile Internet services in places of high traffic concentration, high-quality video streaming, more opportunities for online financial transactions, faster launch of remote jobs, etc.

"Currently, we have turned on the first two out of three base stations LTE 2300 TDD in Ternopil. But we want to develop the new technology throughout Ukraine and plan to install 100 such base stations by the end of this year," Kyivstar President Oleksandr Komarov said.

The development of new mobile technologies in Ukraine became possible thanks to the assistance of government departments, namely the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services of Ukraine and the National Center for Operational and Technical Management of Telecommunications Networks, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection. Also, foreign suppliers of radio network equipment - Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia, ZTE - are actively assisting in the implementation of this project.

Tags: #kyivstar #lte

MORE ABOUT

14:35 27.05.2022
Kyivstar allocates UAH 3.3 mln for children's hospitals

Kyivstar allocates UAH 3.3 mln for children's hospitals

13:14 23.05.2022
Kyivstar ready to provide modular towns for IDPs with home Internet

Kyivstar ready to provide modular towns for IDPs with home Internet

17:14 16.05.2022
Ukraine will develop like Israel as country always ready for war – expert

Ukraine will develop like Israel as country always ready for war – expert

14:05 16.05.2022
Ukrainians starting to return home – Kyivstar

Ukrainians starting to return home – Kyivstar

16:28 11.05.2022
Russian operators to not enter uncontrolled territories of Ukraine – Kyivstar President

Russian operators to not enter uncontrolled territories of Ukraine – Kyivstar President

16:14 11.05.2022
No threat of interference in Kyivstar network from outside - company president

No threat of interference in Kyivstar network from outside - company president

13:16 11.05.2022
Kyivstar expands provision of domestic tariffs in roaming to 16 countries

Kyivstar expands provision of domestic tariffs in roaming to 16 countries

12:06 21.03.2022
Kyivstar restores communication in some settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy regions

Kyivstar restores communication in some settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy regions

15:24 17.03.2022
Kyivstar provides businesses, govt agencies with Star.Docs e-document service free of charge

Kyivstar provides businesses, govt agencies with Star.Docs e-document service free of charge

12:46 17.03.2022
Kyivstar provides 201 bomb shelters in 14 cities of Ukraine with home internet by now

Kyivstar provides 201 bomb shelters in 14 cities of Ukraine with home internet by now

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine inferior at front to Russia in amount of artillery by 10-15 times – Intelligence Agency

Zelensky signs decree on introduction of sanctions against Putin, other top officials from Russia

So-called court in Donetsk sentences two captive Britons and one Moroccan to death

EU allocates extra EUR 205 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian army loses up to 100 soldiers killed, up to 500 wounded daily – Reznikov

LATEST

Head of Shevchenkivska territorial community Pylypenko returns home after kidnapping by occupiers in March

SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine working on supply of ambulances purchased before war

Ukraine has unique chance to hop on EU train – Lithuanian ambassador

SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine purchases 35 lung ventilators under UNITED24 program

Finland to send more defense equipment to Ukraine

Ukraine investigating death sentence imposed by so–called ‘court’ in Donetsk on three foreigners – Venediktova

Denmark ready to provide strong support for reconstruction, post-war reconstruction of Ukraine – FM

Progress being made in negotiations on air defense for Ukraine - Venislavsky

Denmark, Netherlands opposed granting Ukraine status of candidate for EU membership – media

Stefanishyna: Three main EU countries are against granting Ukraine candidate status

AD
AD
AD
AD