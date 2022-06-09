Facts

Starlink receives operator license in Ukraine

Starlink Ukraine has received an operator license.

"The company has just been entered in the register of providers of electronic communication networks and services at number 1. The SpaceX representative office will soon begin active work in Ukraine," Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the public register of legal entities and sole proprietors, Starlink Ukraine LLC was registered on April 27, 2022 in Kyiv. Its head is Olena Kandia.

The founder of the Ukrainian company is Starlink Holdings Netherlands B.V. (the United States), the ultimate beneficial owner is Elon Musk.

The charter capital of Starlink Ukraine LLC is UAH 50.

