Defense Intelligence Agency should return Ukrainian prisoners home – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said the officers of the Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which are currently involved in, among other things, exchanging of prisoners, should return all Ukrainian prisoners home.

"The issue [of the exchange of prisoners] is dealt with by the Defense Intelligence Agency. A special joint agency has been established on its basis. The prisoners are, unfortunately, in the hands of Russia... We know what to negotiate with the Russians, we know this price. We know that they cannot be trusted... The Defense Intelligence Agency should deal with this issue and should give a result. The only result is to return people home," Zelensky told reporters on Monday.

According to the head of state, there are over 2,500 Ukrainian prisoners from Azovstal in Russia.

He said the first task assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency was the task of bringing Ukrainian prisoners of war alive, and it was completed in full.

"The first part was to take people out alive. I believe that the Defense Intelligence Agency has completed the first part. Today there is a second part: to return them home alive... They are the best specialists in this regard... I personally trust them. We expect results from them," Zelensky said.

"All this is not easy. Let us believe that they will succeed in their task," he said.