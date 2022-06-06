Facts

18:02 06.06.2022

Defense Intelligence Agency should return Ukrainian prisoners home – Zelensky

2 min read
Defense Intelligence Agency should return Ukrainian prisoners home – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said the officers of the Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which are currently involved in, among other things, exchanging of prisoners, should return all Ukrainian prisoners home.

"The issue [of the exchange of prisoners] is dealt with by the Defense Intelligence Agency. A special joint agency has been established on its basis. The prisoners are, unfortunately, in the hands of Russia... We know what to negotiate with the Russians, we know this price. We know that they cannot be trusted... The Defense Intelligence Agency should deal with this issue and should give a result. The only result is to return people home," Zelensky told reporters on Monday.

According to the head of state, there are over 2,500 Ukrainian prisoners from Azovstal in Russia.

He said the first task assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency was the task of bringing Ukrainian prisoners of war alive, and it was completed in full.

"The first part was to take people out alive. I believe that the Defense Intelligence Agency has completed the first part. Today there is a second part: to return them home alive... They are the best specialists in this regard... I personally trust them. We expect results from them," Zelensky said.

"All this is not easy. Let us believe that they will succeed in their task," he said.

Tags: #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:27 06.06.2022
Ukraine not invited to Russia-Turkey talks on grain export across Black Sea – Zelensky

Ukraine not invited to Russia-Turkey talks on grain export across Black Sea – Zelensky

18:04 06.06.2022
Zelensky on end of Russia's war: They trying to push us to unfavorable result for Ukraine

Zelensky on end of Russia's war: They trying to push us to unfavorable result for Ukraine

18:02 06.06.2022
Zelensky: We're keeping situation in Severodonetsk under control

Zelensky: We're keeping situation in Severodonetsk under control

17:06 06.06.2022
Zelensky on visa regime with Russia: Today I have enough opportunities to achieve positive results here

Zelensky on visa regime with Russia: Today I have enough opportunities to achieve positive results here

14:00 06.06.2022
Zelensky receives confirmation from Johnson of new enhanced package of defense support for Ukraine

Zelensky receives confirmation from Johnson of new enhanced package of defense support for Ukraine

09:42 06.06.2022
Zelensky visits Lysychansk and Soledar on Sunday

Zelensky visits Lysychansk and Soledar on Sunday

09:19 03.06.2022
Zelensky expects good news about supply of weapons from partners

Zelensky expects good news about supply of weapons from partners

19:21 02.06.2022
Zelensky: main point of sanctions is to make Europe independent from Russia

Zelensky: main point of sanctions is to make Europe independent from Russia

13:30 02.06.2022
All Russian employees, judges, working for war and repression should be sanctioned – Zelensky in Luxembourg parliament

All Russian employees, judges, working for war and repression should be sanctioned – Zelensky in Luxembourg parliament

10:02 02.06.2022
Zelensky: Deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia is one of most despicable crimes

Zelensky: Deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia is one of most despicable crimes

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine not invited to Russia-Turkey talks on grain export across Black Sea – Zelensky

Zelensky on end of Russia's war: They trying to push us to unfavorable result for Ukraine

Zelensky: We're keeping situation in Severodonetsk under control

Zelensky on visa regime with Russia: Today I have enough opportunities to achieve positive results here

Zelensky visits Lysychansk and Soledar on Sunday

LATEST

Belarus extends terms of checking AFU combat readiness until June 11 – Defense Ministry

Russia keeps five ships in Black Sea with possible total salvo of 34 cruise missiles – Defense Ministry

Ukraine does not disconnect Ukrainians from communication – Special Communications Service

Sweden to supply short-range anti-ship missile system to Ukraine

M109A3 howitzers transferred by Norway already working on front line – Zaluzhny

Latvia bans all Russian TV channels

Kuleba: We cannot trust Putin, his words empty

Russia’s Major General Roman Kutuzov killed in Luhansk region - media

Enemy inflicts hits by eleven air-to-ground missiles, Grads, artillery, tanks on Donetsk, killed and wounded reported in past 24 hours

Over UAH 1.5 bln collected on UNITED24 online platform for Ukraine's needs in one month – Zelensky

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD