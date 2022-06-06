Sweden to supply short-range anti-ship missile system to Ukraine

The Swedish government has decided to supply the Ukrainian army with RBS-17 short-range anti-ship missile system.

This became known at a joint briefing by the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Finance of Sweden, who said that the specified type of weapons was "a special request of the Ukrainian government."

"The Swedish government proposes, among other things, that Sweden donate defense equipment in the form of the Robot 17 (RBS-17) short-range anti-ship missile system," the Swedish government said in a press release published on its website.

Ukraine will also receive AG 90 automatic sniper rifles and ammunition, 5,000 Swedish AT-4 recoilless anti-tank weapons.

According to Militaryleak, the RBS 17 (naval target robot 17) is the Swedish version of the AGM-114C Hellfire air-to-ground missile. It has been adapted for an anti-shipping role and can be launched from naval ships or from a land-based firing post.

RBS-17 is used by units of the Swedish Amphibious Corps to make it difficult for the enemy to penetrate ships or ports in the Swedish archipelago. Missiles can be effectively used against enemy surface targets during landing. RBS-17 missiles can fill the gap for hitting the enemy at close range, since Harpoon and Neptune missiles cannot hit a ship at such close range due to "minimum range" restrictions.