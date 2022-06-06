Facts

14:42 06.06.2022

Sweden to supply short-range anti-ship missile system to Ukraine

2 min read
Sweden to supply short-range anti-ship missile system to Ukraine

 The Swedish government has decided to supply the Ukrainian army with RBS-17 short-range anti-ship missile system.

This became known at a joint briefing by the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Finance of Sweden, who said that the specified type of weapons was "a special request of the Ukrainian government."

"The Swedish government proposes, among other things, that Sweden donate defense equipment in the form of the Robot 17 (RBS-17) short-range anti-ship missile system," the Swedish government said in a press release published on its website.

Ukraine will also receive AG 90 automatic sniper rifles and ammunition, 5,000 Swedish AT-4 recoilless anti-tank weapons.

According to Militaryleak, the RBS 17 (naval target robot 17) is the Swedish version of the AGM-114C Hellfire air-to-ground missile. It has been adapted for an anti-shipping role and can be launched from naval ships or from a land-based firing post.

RBS-17 is used by units of the Swedish Amphibious Corps to make it difficult for the enemy to penetrate ships or ports in the Swedish archipelago. Missiles can be effectively used against enemy surface targets during landing. RBS-17 missiles can fill the gap for hitting the enemy at close range, since Harpoon and Neptune missiles cannot hit a ship at such close range due to "minimum range" restrictions.

Tags: #sweden #war
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:04 06.06.2022
Zelensky on end of Russia's war: They trying to push us to unfavorable result for Ukraine

Zelensky on end of Russia's war: They trying to push us to unfavorable result for Ukraine

14:34 06.06.2022
M109A3 howitzers transferred by Norway already working on front line – Zaluzhny

M109A3 howitzers transferred by Norway already working on front line – Zaluzhny

18:52 05.06.2022
100 Days of the War - Memories, Impressions and Reflections

100 Days of the War - Memories, Impressions and Reflections

14:32 04.06.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 4,183 civilians, 5,014 injured - UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 4,183 civilians, 5,014 injured - UN

11:13 04.06.2022
More than 720 children suffer in Ukraine as a result of Russian full-scale armed aggression – PGO

More than 720 children suffer in Ukraine as a result of Russian full-scale armed aggression – PGO

12:17 03.06.2022
More than 2,000 athletes, sportswomen serve in ranks of Ukrainian Armed Forces, National Guard, territorial defense, other units

More than 2,000 athletes, sportswomen serve in ranks of Ukrainian Armed Forces, National Guard, territorial defense, other units

09:53 03.06.2022
Some 261 children killed, 463 injured due to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine – PGO

Some 261 children killed, 463 injured due to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine – PGO

10:35 02.06.2022
War in Ukraine wreaks devastating consequences for children at scale and speed not seen since World War II – UNICEF

War in Ukraine wreaks devastating consequences for children at scale and speed not seen since World War II – UNICEF

15:00 01.06.2022
War should go according to scenario of Ukraine - Podoliak

War should go according to scenario of Ukraine - Podoliak

22:49 30.05.2022
The Culmination of the Donbas Battle: Will Heavy Weapons Arrive In Ukraine On Time?

The Culmination of the Donbas Battle: Will Heavy Weapons Arrive In Ukraine On Time?

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine not invited to Russia-Turkey talks on grain export across Black Sea – Zelensky

Zelensky on end of Russia's war: They trying to push us to unfavorable result for Ukraine

Zelensky: We're keeping situation in Severodonetsk under control

Defense Intelligence Agency should return Ukrainian prisoners home – Zelensky

Zelensky on visa regime with Russia: Today I have enough opportunities to achieve positive results here

LATEST

Ukraine not invited to Russia-Turkey talks on grain export across Black Sea – Zelensky

Zelensky: We're keeping situation in Severodonetsk under control

Defense Intelligence Agency should return Ukrainian prisoners home – Zelensky

Zelensky on visa regime with Russia: Today I have enough opportunities to achieve positive results here

Belarus extends terms of checking AFU combat readiness until June 11 – Defense Ministry

Russia keeps five ships in Black Sea with possible total salvo of 34 cruise missiles – Defense Ministry

Ukraine does not disconnect Ukrainians from communication – Special Communications Service

Latvia bans all Russian TV channels

Zelensky receives confirmation from Johnson of new enhanced package of defense support for Ukraine

Kuleba: We cannot trust Putin, his words empty

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD