Status of temporary protection in Europe received by 2.93 mln Ukrainian refugees; Poland, Czech Republic, Germany are leaders – UN

The number of refugees from Ukraine registered for temporary protection or similar national protection schemes in Europe stood at 2.93 million as of the end of May 2022, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in its website.

According to his data collected from national governments, Poland has the most refugees with this status of 1.143 million people, while 3.792 million arrived in the country from Ukraine, according to the Polish border service, from the beginning of the war to June 2, and in the opposite direction departed to Ukraine 1.795 million.

Following are the Czech Republic and Germany, where the number of refugees registered for temporary protection from Ukraine amounted to 361,420 and 329,340, respectively.

The UN, referring to government data, said that in total in Germany, where Ukrainians are allowed to stay without registration until the end of August, some 780,000 refugees from Ukraine were recorded. Thus, based on the data presented, less than half of them applied for temporary protection status in this country.

In the Czech Republic, the situation, according to UN information, is different: almost all arrivals applied for protection status some 361,420 out of 361,560 refugees.

In the vast majority of other countries, the picture is similar to the Czech Republic: the statistics of registered refugees is completely or almost equal to the statistics of those who applied for protection status, which is probably due to the peculiarity of their registration. An exception, similar to Germany, is only Romania with 33,220 having the status of 84,470 refugees registered in the country, Estonia with 25,690 out of 39,800 and Italy some 97,310 out of 125,910 refugees.

In addition to Poland, the Czech Republic, Germany and Italy, more than 50,000 refugees from Ukraine have also registered for temporary protection status in Spain, namely 109,470, Slovakia some 78,570 (out of 270,000 net inflows across the border since the beginning of the war), Austria some 68,750, the Netherlands some 60,020, Lithuania some 53,890 and Switzerland some 50,100 refugees.

Following are Belgium with 44,650; France with 43,300; Portugal with 39,790; Sweden with 38,000, Great Britain with 37,400; Ireland with 32,420 and Denmark with 27,210, as well as the above-mentioned Romania and Estonia.

From 10,000 to 25,000 refugees from Ukraine with the status of temporary protection are in Finland (24,460), Latvia (23,380), Hungary (23,350), Norway (16,710); Greece (13,400); Croatia (13,370) and Cyprus (11,980).

In addition, in the UN statistics on those who received the status of temporary protection, Ukrainian refugees are represented in Slovenia (6,940); Luxembourg (5,400); Montenegro (2,530); Iceland (1,000); Malta (920); Serbia and Kosovo (620) and Liechtenstein (190).

In addition, the table contains data from Bulgaria, possibly entered with an error: according to them, 78,710 refugees from Ukraine were recorded there, but 110,620 received protection status.

The UN also indicated the countries in which refugees from Ukraine were recorded, but there is no data on their obtaining status: Moldova some 87,720; Turkey some 85,000; Georgia some 19,690; Azerbaijan some 5,060; Albania some 1,340; North Macedonia some 1,130; Bosnia and Herzegovina some 360 and Armenia 300 refugees.

Separately, it is worth mentioning Russia and Belarus, the Ukrainian border with which was crossed by 1.041 million and 16,650 people, respectively. The UN information said that in Russia all those who crossed the border were recorded, while in Belarus - less than half. There is no data on any status of these people, as well as data on crossing the border of Ukraine in the opposite direction.

In total, according to the UN, some 6.98 million people have left Ukraine since the beginning of the war, while, according to the State Border Service of Ukraine, about 2.5 million have returned. According to this information, the net outflow since the beginning of the war can be estimated at about 4.5 million people, including to Russia over 1 million people.

UNHCR estimates the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ukraine due to the war unleashed by Russia at about 8 million. In addition, about 13 million people, according to the organization, are stuck in the affected areas or cannot leave them due to increased security, destruction of bridges and roads, and lack of resources or information about where to move to find safety and shelter.

UNHCR said that by the middle of 2021 there were only 53,470 Ukrainian refugees in the world who applied for the appropriate status, of which 36,490 were in Europe.

As of the middle of 2020, the UNHCR estimated the Ukrainian diaspora in the world at 6.1 million, including 5 million in Europe.