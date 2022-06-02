SBI completes investigation of Medvedchuk's treason case

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has completed an investigation into the criminal proceedings on suspicion of MP Viktor Medvedchuk of treason and attempted plunder of national values, the SBI reports.

"Investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation have completed a pretrial investigation in criminal proceedings on suspicion of Viktor Medvedchuk, MP of Ukraine from the political party Opposition Platform for Life, of committing criminal offenses under Article 111 (high treason) and Article 438 (violation of laws and customs war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the Bureau said in a telegram channel on Thursday.

The State Bureau of Investigation reports that the indictment has been sent to court.

The Bureau recalls that Medvedchuk is accused of attempting to plunder national values ​​together with another MP of Ukraine from the Opposition Platform for Life, who is on the wanted list, as well as officials of the Russian Federation, it concerns illegal oil and gas production in the Black Sea shelf in region of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Also, as they say in the message, according to the investigation, the MP of Ukraine provided the leadership of Russia with assistance in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine.

"He collected information about the places of deployment of military formations of Ukraine, conducting combat training events, assisted in involving citizens of Ukraine into implementation of measures to the detriment of the state in order to destabilize the socio-political situation," the State Bureau of Investigation notes.