Russia switches to enhanced mode for producing small arms, missiles

Russia is switching to an enhanced regime for the production of small arms and missiles, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Anna Maliar said.

“Russia is losing not only its people, whom it does not spare, but also weapons and military equipment, so now they are forced to use old equipment and increase their production. We can see that they are switching to an enhanced mode of production of both small arms and missiles. Their production facilities are now working in an enhanced mode," Maliar said at a briefing at the Ukraine media center on Thursday.