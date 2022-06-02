Facts

16:39 02.06.2022

Russia switches to enhanced mode for producing small arms, missiles

1 min read
Russia switches to enhanced mode for producing small arms, missiles

Russia is switching to an enhanced regime for the production of small arms and missiles, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Anna Maliar said.

“Russia is losing not only its people, whom it does not spare, but also weapons and military equipment, so now they are forced to use old equipment and increase their production. We can see that they are switching to an enhanced mode of production of both small arms and missiles. Their production facilities are now working in an enhanced mode," Maliar said at a briefing at the Ukraine media center on Thursday.

Tags: #russia #missiles
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:25 01.06.2022
Progress in talks with Russia impossible until it abandons aggressive rhetoric - Podoliak

Progress in talks with Russia impossible until it abandons aggressive rhetoric - Podoliak

12:24 28.05.2022
Russian army loses about 30,000 soldiers during invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Russian army loses about 30,000 soldiers during invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

12:21 26.05.2022
Some 92% of Ukrainians have negative attitude towards Russia - KIIS opinion poll

Some 92% of Ukrainians have negative attitude towards Russia - KIIS opinion poll

20:54 25.05.2022
Zelensky instructs Shmyhal to work out issue of introducing visa regime with Russia

Zelensky instructs Shmyhal to work out issue of introducing visa regime with Russia

10:39 25.05.2022
Zelensky: Question is with which President of Russia Ukraine to negotiate peace

Zelensky: Question is with which President of Russia Ukraine to negotiate peace

09:36 25.05.2022
Zelensky: Russia's statement about 'deliberate slowdown' in Ukraine is lie

Zelensky: Russia's statement about 'deliberate slowdown' in Ukraine is lie

20:39 23.05.2022
Starbucks exiting Russian market

Starbucks exiting Russian market

10:46 23.05.2022
Duda: After Bucha, Borodianka, Mariupol, you can't have any business with Russia

Duda: After Bucha, Borodianka, Mariupol, you can't have any business with Russia

10:16 23.05.2022
Sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia to be adopted - Polish President

Sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia to be adopted - Polish President

21:00 19.05.2022
Kuleba: Russia loses interest in negotiations after meeting in Istanbul

Kuleba: Russia loses interest in negotiations after meeting in Istanbul

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: main point of sanctions is to make Europe independent from Russia

SBI completes investigation of Medvedchuk's treason case

All Russian employees, judges, working for war and repression should be sanctioned – Zelensky in Luxembourg parliament

Russia has lost about 150 soldiers, two tanks and two aircraft in Ukraine on June 1 – AFU General Staff

Russia should withdraw its forces in Black Sea, give security guarantees to ports and commercial convoys – MFA

LATEST

Zelensky: main point of sanctions is to make Europe independent from Russia

Russian occupiers in Mariupol do not issue death certificate if person died under shelling or as result of injuries

U.S. to fully resume work of embassy in Ukraine

Ukraine calls on partners at level of govts, local authorities, individual companies to help Ukrainian cities and regions - Shmyhal

Russian hackers carry out new cyber attack on Ukrainian govt agencies using topic of salaries

SBI completes investigation of Medvedchuk's treason case

Enemy tries to surround Ukrainian troops in Severodonetsk, but there is no need for their withdrawal - General Staff

Ukrzaliznytsia notes increase in passenger traffic from EU countries to Ukraine

Yermak calls on Gulf countries to join solution of global energy and food crisis

All Russian employees, judges, working for war and repression should be sanctioned – Zelensky in Luxembourg parliament

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD