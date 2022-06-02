Ukrzaliznytsia notes increase in passenger traffic from EU countries to Ukraine
JSC Ukrzaliznytsia notes an increase in the number of passengers returning to Ukraine from Western countries.
"We have loaded trains in the West-Kyiv direction, we have a growing passenger traffic on the West-Kharkiv route, domestic transportation - Chernihiv and other directions is growing. We see people returning back to their homes," Oleksandr Kamyshin, the head of Ukrzaliznytsia, told the Interfax-Ukraine agency.
According to him, now the occupancy of trains in the West-Kyiv direction is more than 90%.
As reported, the Kyivstar mobile operator confirms the trend towards the return of Ukrainians home after a forced evacuation.