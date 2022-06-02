Facts

15:41 02.06.2022

Ukrzaliznytsia notes increase in passenger traffic from EU countries to Ukraine

1 min read
JSC Ukrzaliznytsia notes an increase in the number of passengers returning to Ukraine from Western countries.

"We have loaded trains in the West-Kyiv direction, we have a growing passenger traffic on the West-Kharkiv route, domestic transportation - Chernihiv and other directions is growing. We see people returning back to their homes," Oleksandr Kamyshin, the head of Ukrzaliznytsia, told the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to him, now the occupancy of trains in the West-Kyiv direction is more than 90%.

As reported, the Kyivstar mobile operator confirms the trend towards the return of Ukrainians home after a forced evacuation.

