09:51 02.06.2022

Biden unveils new package of military assistance to Ukraine, including MLRS

U.S. President Joe Biden has announced another package of military assistance to Ukraine to include, in particular, the multiple-launch rocket system HIMARS.

"Today, I am announcing a significant new security assistance package to provide timely and critical aid to the Ukrainian military," Biden said in a statement published by the White House on its website on Wednesday.

"This new package will arm them with new capabilities and advanced weaponry, including HIMARS with battlefield munitions," he said.

No other details were provided in Biden's statement.

U.S. media reported earlier citing a high-ranking official at the U.S. Administration that the estimated worth of the new aid package is $700 million.

The new package of security assistance to Ukraine will include HIMARS ammos that have an approximate range of 80 km, the media said.

Additionally, the new security assistance package for Ukraine will include aerial surveillance radars, anti-tank Javelin systems, anti-tank guns, artillery shells, helicopters, tactical vehicles and spare parts, according to reports citing the U.S. source.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the U.S. trusts Ukraine's promise not to use the weapon systems delivered by Washington to attack Russian territories.

"The Ukrainians have given us assurances that they will not use these systems against targets on Russian territory," Blinken said when asked by reporters at a press conference that he attended together with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg."

"There is a strong trust bond between Ukraine and the United States, as well as with our allies and partners," Blinken said, commenting on Kyiv's promise.

