Facts

20:41 31.05.2022

De-occupation of Ukrainian territories should not lead to death of people – Zelensky

2 min read
De-occupation of Ukrainian territories should not lead to death of people – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the occupation of territories by the Armed Forces of Ukraine should not lead to the death of people.

"It is difficult for us in the east because there is not enough of an appropriate amount of weapons. A large number of equipment, armed formations, battalions of both the Russian Federation and traitors who are collaborators from the so-called ‘L/DPR’ are concentrated there. They have concentrated a lot of forces to fulfill one or another plan of the Russian Federation. We have heard a lot about the plans of the Russian Federation tied to symbols and dates … We don't care what plans the Russian Federation has ... Our plans are clear – we will de-occupy all this," Zelensky said at a briefing with the President of Slovakia in Kyiv on Tuesday.

At the same time, the Head of state stressed that the main circumstance in the issue of Ukraine's de-occupation of its territories will be the preservation of people's lives.

"We are not tied to the dates of de-occupation. We get attached to people. If certain steps of our operation to de-occupy a particular region are associated with tens of thousands of our dead people, then we will wait for the appropriate weapons to save our people as much as possible. They are the ones who occupy the territories. First of all, we must think as much as possible about our people who are able to fight back against all the plans of the Russian Federation," he said.

Earlier, Russian officials announced plans for the Russian army to reach the border of Donetsk and Luhansk regions by the end of June.

Tags: #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:57 31.05.2022
Zelensky counts on adoption of EU 6th sanctions package against Russia soon

Zelensky counts on adoption of EU 6th sanctions package against Russia soon

17:50 31.05.2022
Zelensky, Slovak President discuss defense, economic support of Ukraine, strengthening of sanctions against Russia

Zelensky, Slovak President discuss defense, economic support of Ukraine, strengthening of sanctions against Russia

20:56 30.05.2022
Russia doesn’t want to see European Union, but 27 of its fragments – Zelensky in his speech to European Council

Russia doesn’t want to see European Union, but 27 of its fragments – Zelensky in his speech to European Council

20:54 30.05.2022
Zelensky to leaders of EU countries: Why do you depend on Russia, and not Russia on you?

Zelensky to leaders of EU countries: Why do you depend on Russia, and not Russia on you?

19:03 30.05.2022
Zelensky, French FM discuss supply of weapons, strengthening of sanctions against Russia, integration of Ukraine into EU

Zelensky, French FM discuss supply of weapons, strengthening of sanctions against Russia, integration of Ukraine into EU

14:39 28.05.2022
Zelensky to address EU leaders at special meeting via video link

Zelensky to address EU leaders at special meeting via video link

11:58 28.05.2022
Zelensky answers question that graduating seniors answer before gaining admission to Stanford: What matters most and why?

Zelensky answers question that graduating seniors answer before gaining admission to Stanford: What matters most and why?

16:13 27.05.2022
Zelensky hopes 'there won't be any occupiers' at G-20 summit in Indonesia

Zelensky hopes 'there won't be any occupiers' at G-20 summit in Indonesia

15:36 27.05.2022
Zelensky: Blockade of Ukrainian seaports is lesson for other potential aggressors

Zelensky: Blockade of Ukrainian seaports is lesson for other potential aggressors

10:34 27.05.2022
Zelensky: Why do those who block 6th package of EU sanctions have so much power?

Zelensky: Why do those who block 6th package of EU sanctions have so much power?

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

In Severodonetsk, Russian troops get into tank with nitric acid, residents urged not to come out of hiding

ICC Prosecutor to open office in Ukraine

Zelensky counts on adoption of EU 6th sanctions package against Russia soon

Eurojust to provide technical, financial support to Joint Investigation Team on War Crimes in Ukraine – President Hamran

Zelensky, Slovak President discuss defense, economic support of Ukraine, strengthening of sanctions against Russia

LATEST

In Severodonetsk, Russian troops get into tank with nitric acid, residents urged not to come out of hiding

Ukraine working on intl operation to unblock commercial ports – Kuleba

ICC Prosecutor to open office in Ukraine

Ukraine needs not only humanitarian, but also military assistance – President of Slovakia

Eurojust to provide technical, financial support to Joint Investigation Team on War Crimes in Ukraine – President Hamran

Čaputová says Slovakia to supply Zuzana howitzers to Ukraine – MP

SBU exposes Russian agents in Ukroboronprom

Invaders fires Iskander missiles at Sloviansk - National Police

Danish Ambassador visits renovated JYSK store in Bucha ahead of opening

Court sentences Russian military, who fired on Kozacha Lopan, Veterynarne, to 11,5 years in prison

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD