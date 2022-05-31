Čaputová says Slovakia to supply Zuzana howitzers to Ukraine – MP

Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová said that the state intends to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine and will soon provide Zuzana howitzers, member of the European Solidarity faction Oleksiy Honcharenko has said.

"President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputová today [May 31] addressed the Verkhovna Rada. The main theses of her speech: compared Putin with Hitler; Ukraine heroically defends Europe from Russia; Slovakia will take care of women and children from Ukraine who were forced to leave their homes; Slovakia is helping and will continue to help us with weapons: it has already supplied S-300 air defense system, and soon there will be Zuzana howitzers; Slovakia supports Ukraine's accession to the EU as soon as possible," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

As reported, the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday began with a speech by Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová.